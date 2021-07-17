Log in
President of Uzbekistan receives a U.S. delegation

07/17/2021 | 04:51am EDT
President of Uzbekistan receives a U.S. delegation

On July 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a United States delegation led by U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

The current bilateral agenda and issues of international politics were considered.

The Leader of Uzbekistan noted with satisfaction the dynamic development of Uzbekistan - American strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation in recent years.

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall conveyed to the President of Uzbekistan sincere greetings and best wishes from the President of the United States, Joseph Biden.

It was emphasized that the U.S. Administration highly appreciates the initiatives of the President of Uzbekistan to strengthen the connectivity of Central and South Asia.

The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Uzbekistan, the ongoing reforms to establish a new Uzbekistan, as well as efforts to strengthen confidence, good-neighborliness and partnership in the Central Asian region were supported.

Issues of continuing a constructive political dialogue, as well as practical aspects of enhancing cooperation, including combating the spread of the pandemic and vaccination of the population, promoting joint investment projects with the participation of leading American companies and banks were discussed at the meeting.

Views were exchanged on the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 08:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
