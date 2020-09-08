Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President removes tax imposed on gem and jewelry industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:15am EDT
  • Rs. 1 million loan facility at 4% interest rate for jewelry manufacturers

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa decides to remove the 14% income tax imposed on the profit earned by the gem and jewelry manufacturers and the 15% tax on gold imports.

The income tax concession given to the gem and jewelry industry since 1971 was done away with under the income tax policy introduced in 2017. This created a situation where the actual income earned from the export of gem and jewelry could not be disclosed.

In 2018, a 15% tax was imposed on gold imports. This has resulted in jewelry prices going up. President pointed out the necessity of removing relevant taxes immediately and to take steps to uplift the gem and jewelry industry.

President Rajapaksa made these remarks during a meeting to discuss future activities of the State Ministry of Gem and Jewelry related Industries held at the Presidential Secretariat today (7).

The 14 proposals put forward by State Minister Lohan Ratawatta to resolve the issues pertaining to Sri Lanka's inability to become the global hub for gem were discussed in length.

Minister Ratwatte highlighted the importance of facilitating the importation of high priced gems unique to other countries and are not found in Sri Lanka and maintaining a gem reserve.

President Rajapaksa said that all relevant institutions should be brought into one place to avoid delays in the issuance of gem mining licenses. He further instructed the state-owned banks to provide a loan of Rs. 1 million at a concessionary interest rate of 4%, to jewelry manufacturers and traditional Jewelers to purchase gold.

It was also decided to remove the barriers that had obstructed the release of uncultivated lands with gem deposits belonging to plantation companies and to take over control of these lands for the benefit of the mining industry. President Rajapaksa instructed the officials to expedite the construction works of the proposed Gem Trading Complex and Training Centre at Demuwawatha, Ratnapura.

Unregulated and illicit gem mining is taking place in areas containing rich gem deposits of the Ratnapura District on large scale. President Rajapaksa urged officials to immediately halt the gem mining activities that are carried out in a harmful manner to the environment as well as to remove barriers to the traditional gem mining industry. A number of views presented for the advancement of the industry were discussed in detail at this meeting, including the development of the Gem Laboratory of the National Gem & Jewelry Authority on par with international standards.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa, State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, Head of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival, Basil Rajapaksa, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Officers of the Line Ministries and the gem and jewelry industrialists participated in this meeting.

Disclaimer

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:33aEASYJET : UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen
RE
03:32aGerman shares inch up as Brexit tensions weigh on Europe
RE
03:32aJOST WERKE : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:32aSolidium Annual Report 2019-2020 Published
GL
03:31aDEUTZ AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:31aCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Global BPO Business Analytics Market 2020-2024| Rising Cost Pressure to Maintain In-House IT Systems to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30aConditions for sale of riksbank certificates
GL
03:29aTENCENT : PUBG Corp says Tencent not to publish mobile game in India
RE
03:28aEASYJET : UK's easyJet cuts capacity as quarantine restrictions widen
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev starts search for long-time CEO Brito's successor - FT
2Beijing to expand opening-up in service industry
3BLACKBERRY LIMITED : BLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Aut..
4GOLD : Gold eases on firmer dollar; focus shifts to central banks
5TRAVIS PERKINS : TRAVIS PERKINS : Interim Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group