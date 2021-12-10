President speech Managing the Economy as if the Future Really Matters Business Day at the CBA December 2021

Managing the Economy as if the Future Really Matters

As outlined in our policy study "Fostering Economic Resilience (2019)", to effectively reduce our economic vulnerabilities, we need resilience to not only bounce back from these adverse events, but more importantly, to bounce forward on new productive, inclusive, and prosperous pathways.

Then, how do we do this?

How do we manage our economy as if the future really matters to all of us?

To start with a small brain teaser, do you know which of the following animals is not protected by the nature conservation ordinance?

The answer is not the Toteki. All of these animals are protected by the nature conservation ordinance!

As we are gathered here today at CBA, permit me to ask the question "what if..?"

What if we, individually, institutionally, and collectively, decide to respect and take full responsibility for our environment and natural habitats; to restore and regenerate our natural capital; to mitigate and to adapt to the impending existential risks of climate change, environmental decay, and the resulting threats to our lives and livelihoods?

