President to address Limpopo Provincial Investment Conference

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Wednesday, 01 September 2021, deliver a message to the 2021 Limpopo Provincial Investment Conference.

The President's pre-recorded message is scheduled to be broadcast at 10h00.

The message will be delivered to the two-day virtual investment conference which is hosted by the Limpopo Provincial Government.

The annual event brings together the private sector, government and industry to attract investments and pave the way for nurturing and supporting industrialisation in Limpopo and enable the province to thus make a substantial contribution to the provincial economic investment drive.

The conference is part of the province's effort to grow domestic and international investment and will showcase new investment opportunities for the province.

The event will profile the strengths and comparative advantages Limpopo offers investors and trade partners.

The Conference precedes and bolsters the national South Africa Investment Conference, hosted annually by President Ramaphosa.

The Limpopo conference will commence with sectoral panel discussions on building and implementing small business growth opportunities, unlocking agricultural value chains, mining and mineral beneficiaries, industrial infrastructure, tourism, special economic zones, renewable and alternative energy, ICT and digital opportunities.

The Conference and the President's message may be accessed at https://fb.me/e/HDrgw5Zw

Media enquiries:
• The Presidency: Tyrone Seale: Acting Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za
• Limpopo Investment Conference: Patrick Monkoe: Conference Spokesperson - 063 699 7778
• Limpopo Premier's Office: Ndavhe Ramakuela: Provincial Spokesperson - 082 200 5357

Issued by: The Presidency
Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
