Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President to address opening session of Intra Africa Trade Fair 2021

11/13/2021 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 15 November 2021, deliver the keynote address at the opening session of the Intra African Trade Fair 2021 (IATF2021). The event will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban and the opening session will commence at 08h00. The IATF2021 is a trade show that provides a platform for linking international buyers, sellers and investors as well as allowing for participants and visitors to profile and share market information and investment opportunities in support of intra-African trade and the economic integration of the continent. Hosted by the South African government in conjunction with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), IATF2021 takes place from 15 to 21 November with the theme focussing on the newly-launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The free trade area is an African Union initiative that creates a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments. The Trade Fair is expected to draw more than 10 000 visitors and buyers with more than 80 South African companies, supported by government, having an opportunity to showcase their products and services. The IATF2021 will include more than 1 000 exhibitors from across Africa showcasing their goods and services. The seven-day exhibition includes a packed programme of conference sessions featuring key leading African and international thought leaders and experts. The Trade Fair will provide a unique and valuable platform for the South African businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.2 billion people with a Gross Domestic Product of over US$2.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The Trade Fair offers South Africa an opportunity to profile and market proudly South African goods and services, build lasting networks and establish collaborations that will increase South Africa's goods and services exports into the continent and position South Africa as the partner of choice. South Africa will leverage the Trade Fair to highlight the best of local manufacturing capabilities in, among others, the agriculture and agro-processing sector; automotive; construction and infrastructure development; consumer goods; energy and power; engineering; footwear; leather and textiles heavy Industries and light manufacturing; health care and pharmaceuticals; Information and Communication Technology and Innovation; logistics; and mining sectors. Members of the media who are planning to cover the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021) should register by clicking on this link: https://www.intrafricantradefair.com/en/user/register For any registration queries, please contact evashnee.naidu@reedexpoafrica.co.za.
Media enquiries: Tyrone Seale: Acting Spokesperson to the President - 083 575 7440, media@presidency.gov.za Bongani Lukhele: Media Relations Director: Department of Trade and Industry and Competition - 079 5083 457, BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za Lennox Mabaso: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial government spokesperson - 082 884 2403, lennox.mabaso@kznpremier.gov
Issued by: The Presidency Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 06:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:20aGMR INFRASTRUCTURE : Financial Performance – Q2 FY 2022
PU
02:20aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : CP Foods listed in “DJSI” Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 7th consecutive year
PU
02:10a$11b Investment Necessary for Iran Offshore Gas Fields
PU
02:10a$4b Compulsory to Recover 100mcm/d Gas from North Pars
PU
02:10aModernization of Real Property Registration and Cadastre - P151746
PU
02:00aPresident to address opening session of Intra Africa Trade Fair 2021
PU
02:00aWang Yi Speaks on the Phone with US Secretary of State Blinken
PU
01:50aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank partnering with VolunteerMatch for GivingTuesday
PU
01:28aSri Lanka sees budget deficit falling, but strain on economy remains
RE
01:26aSri Lanka confident of not defaulting on its debt, says finmin
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
2ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
3Toyota Motor : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Ya..
4S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..
5Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle ma..

HOT NEWS