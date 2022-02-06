Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President to assess Limpopo rural access road initiative

02/06/2022 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Monday, 07 February 2022, visit Limpopo Province to inspect progress made by the National Department of Transport in completing a 40km rural access road project that will link several district municipalities. The project is a flagship of the department's labour-intensive S'hamba Sonke programme and covers the R36 provincial route via Marobeng to the D11 road at Tshabelane, Capricorn and Mopani district municipalities. The programme, which has seen the department invest in the rollout of road infrastructure mainly in rural areas, plays a key role in supporting South African's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan that was announced by President Ramaphosa in the February 2018 State of the Nation Address (SONA). Government is implementing the plan to enable an economic rebound through job creation, critical economic reforms, acceleration of service delivery and expansion of the small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) sector. The Limpopo road project employs 115 people including women and youth. More than 50 SMMEs have participated in the project as part of a contractual requirement for their empowerment. South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan highlights large-scale infrastructure development and an employment stimulus as some of the key actions towards rebuilding an economy that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the media are invited to attend as follows: Date : 07 February 2022 (Monday) Venue : Thakgalani village under Greater Letaba Local Municipality, Limpopo Time : 09h00 - 11h00 Members of the media who wish to attend and cover the event are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/ maaket@dot.gov.za or Esethu Hasane on 071 259 2442/ hasanee@dot.gov.za
Media enquiries: Tyrone Seale, Acting Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za
Issued by: The Presidency Pretoria

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 08:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:49aBoE governor wrong to call for wage restraint - Tesco chairman
RE
04:38aIndian singer Lata Mangeshkar, "the Nightingale," dies at 92
RE
04:34aTesco chairman john allan, asked about staff pay rises, says our…
RE
04:33aIndian singer Lata Mangeshkar, "the Nightingale," dies at 92
RE
04:33aNot inevitable that Johnson will go, UK business minister says
RE
04:29aNot inevitable that Johnson will go, UK business minister says
RE
04:13aDid Amazon Jump The Gun In India? -CCI Suspends Clearance For Amazon-Future Deal, Imposes ₹200 Plus 2 Crore Penalty On Amazon
AQ
04:13aCCI Penalizes Maruti Suzuki For Resale Price Maintenance In India
AQ
03:58aEGYPTIAN RESORTS E : Release from Egyptian for Tourism Resorts (EGTS.CA) Regarding a Lawsuit
PU
03:53aCosta Ricans head to polls, largely undecided, as runoff expected
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, "the Nightingale," dies at 92
2Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, "the Nightingale," dies at 92
3Exploded Nigerian oil storage vessel had up to 60,000 barrels before in..
4GlobalWafers says funds for failed Siltronic take over to go into capac..
5Repsol touts progress in cleanup of Peru oil spill

HOT NEWS