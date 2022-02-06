President to assess Limpopo rural access road initiative

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Monday, 07 February 2022, visit Limpopo Province to inspect progress made by the National Department of Transport in completing a 40km rural access road project that will link several district municipalities. The project is a flagship of the department's labour-intensive S'hamba Sonke programme and covers the R36 provincial route via Marobeng to the D11 road at Tshabelane, Capricorn and Mopani district municipalities. The programme, which has seen the department invest in the rollout of road infrastructure mainly in rural areas, plays a key role in supporting South African's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan that was announced by President Ramaphosa in the February 2018 State of the Nation Address (SONA). Government is implementing the plan to enable an economic rebound through job creation, critical economic reforms, acceleration of service delivery and expansion of the small, medium and micro enterprise (SMME) sector. The Limpopo road project employs 115 people including women and youth. More than 50 SMMEs have participated in the project as part of a contractual requirement for their empowerment. South Africa's economic reconstruction and recovery plan highlights large-scale infrastructure development and an employment stimulus as some of the key actions towards rebuilding an economy that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the media are invited to attend as follows: Date : 07 February 2022 (Monday) Venue : Thakgalani village under Greater Letaba Local Municipality, Limpopo Time : 09h00 - 11h00 Members of the media who wish to attend and cover the event are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/ maaket@dot.gov.za or Esethu Hasane on 071 259 2442/ hasanee@dot.gov.za

