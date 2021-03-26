Log in
Presidential Council of Libya to Visit Turkey

03/26/2021 | 03:37am EDT
Head of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohammad Younes Menfi and Council Member Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi will pay a working visit to Turkey on March 26, 2021 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the visit, which will be the first visit the Presidential Council of Libya will pay to Turkey after taking office, all aspects of the long-standing relations between Turkey and Libya as well as steps to further enhance the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed.

Views will be exchanged on bilateral relations as well as current regional and international matters.

Respectfully announced to the public.

Disclaimer

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:36:03 UTC.


