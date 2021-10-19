Presidio Achieves AWS Networking Competency Status

AWS Recognizes Presidio Engineers for Proven Expertise Helping Customers Leverage the Company’s Networking Technologies and Best Practices

Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Networking Competency status for AWS Consulting Partners.

AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. The AWS Networking Competency designation recognizes both Presidio’s technical proficiency and proven customer successes specializing in AWS Networking technologies and best practices. AWS Networking services help customers and partners securely connect to AWS from public or private clouds. This includes grouping and distributing their applications across Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and additional AWS services, as well as tools for monitoring network performance and providing actionable insights.

“Our team is dedicated to continuously building our skill set to solve our customers’ business challenges and meet their strategic goals. Becoming one of the inaugural AWS Consulting Partners to achieve AWS Networking Competency is a testament to our extensive expertise,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Senior Vice President at Presidio. “This truly recognizes how we’re always tapping into the latest technology solutions to help our customers innovate.”

The AWS Networking Competency for AWS Consulting Partners enables customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Consulting Partners that develop and implement solutions across the areas of network connectivity (AWS Direct Connect, AWS Transit Gateway, AWS Virtual Private Network, SD-WAN, SD-Core, AWS PrivateLink, Gateway Load Balancer), network visibility (AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager, Traffic Mirroring, VPC Flow Logs, Amazon CloudWatch), and hybrid networks (AWS Wavelength, AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones).

Presidio maps deep AWS expertise with customers’ business requirements and AWS’s best practices to help clients take full advantage of the scalability, flexibility and cost-savings of the cloud. The Presidio team has 800+ AWS certifications across the DevOps, Advanced Networking, Solution Architect, Security, Big Data and SysOps disciplines to build, deploy, and manage complex cloud architectures. The company’s global team of engineers, architects, and developers have achieved AWS’s highest level of certification and have a proven history of digital transformation engagements, infrastructure migrations, cloud native application development and data migrations.

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Extensive teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com.

