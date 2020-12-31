Presidio Announces Appointment of Christine Komola as New CFO

Presidio, Inc., a leading North American IT solutions provider, today announced that industry veteran Christine Komola is joining the executive leadership team as CFO.

“On behalf of our Board and management team, I’m delighted to welcome Christine Komola to Presidio,” said Bob Cagnazzi, Presidio CEO. “Christine is a highly accomplished, data-driven finance and operations leader with a successful track record in leading diverse multibillion-dollar global organizations.”

Christine most recently was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Covetrus, Inc., a $4 billion global animal health technology and services company. Prior to joining Covetrus, Christine enjoyed a 21-year career with Staples, where she was most recently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer from 2012 to 2018.

Christine will succeed CFO Neil Johnston, who will work with Christine for a seamless transition. Mr Cagnazzi added, “On behalf of our Board and our management team, I would like to thank Neil Johnston for his contributions to Presidio over these last years. I am thankful for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

About Presidio

Presidio is a leading IT services and solutions provider that helps customers connect IT of today to IT of tomorrow. Our deep technology expertise across cloud, security, modern IT infrastructure and networking underpin our ability to help customers accelerate time-to-outcome via agile digital platforms. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design.

As of June 30, 2020, we served approximately 7,300 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,800 Presidio professionals, including 1,600 technical engineers, are based in over 57 offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $2.8 billion-dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. For more information visit: www.presidio.com

