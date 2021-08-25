Presidio Medical™ Announces Publication of ULF™ Neuromodulation Research in Science Translational Medicine

Clinical trial demonstrates strong clinical efficacy and preclinical research demonstrates unique mechanism of action

Presidio Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company developing a transformational neuromodulation platform, today announced research involving the company’s novel ULF™ neuromodulation therapy has been published in Science Translational Medicine.

The publication, titled “Neuromodulation using ultra low frequency current waveform reversibly blocks axonal conduction and chronic pain,” was a collaboration spanning three continents, and describes groundbreaking research on how ULF™ neuromodulation inhibits pain signals in pre-clinical animal models, computational models, and in a clinical trial. The global effort included scientists and physicians at King’s College London (UK), University of Michigan (USA), Hunter Pain Specialists (AUS), and Presidio Medical, Inc. (USA). The publication can be accessed here: https://stm.sciencemag.org/content/13/608/eabg9890.

“The ability of ULF neuromodulation to inhibit pain neurons in a controlled and reversible manner is incredibly exciting,” said Professor Stephen McMahon, PhD, the Sherrington Professor of Physiology at King’s College London. “The mechanism of action of this novel technology has been studied from bench to bedside and we now understand that ULF neuromodulation can elicit both an immediate and slowly developing neural inhibition through sodium channel inactivation, which can be particularly useful in persistent pain states.”

In the clinical study, 95% of patients were responders (≥50% pain relief) and 90% of patients were profound responders (≥80% pain relief) with ULF neuromodulation therapy. “This novel technology elicits a unique mechanism of pain inhibition in the nervous system, which translates to improved efficacy for a wide variety of chronic pain patients,” said Dr. Marc Russo, a Pain Medicine Physician and Director-at-Large of the Neuromodulation Society of Australia and New Zealand. “Because ULF neuromodulation works differently and appears to be more efficacious than current SCS technologies, we have the opportunity to explore existing and new applications to improve even more patients’ lives.”

Presidio Medical’s technology is designed to provide pain relief across a broad spectrum of pain types where conventional treatment has failed. The company is also researching the application of its novel technology for additional indications across several therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs.

About Presidio Medical

Presidio Medical was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco. The clinical stage, privately held medical device company, is developing a transformational neuromodulation technology platform with a first indication in the treatment of chronic pain. For more information, visit www.presidiomedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005742/en/