Press Conference of Sunday, 31 October

October 31st, 2021

Today, 31 October, at the end of the working sessions, at around 16.15, Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold the traditional final press conference of the G20 Summit.

The following press conferences of foreign delegations will follow:

Canada 17.00, Room 3 of La Nuvola

United Kingdom 17.30, Room 6 of La Nuvola

Turkey 17.30, Shakespeare Room of La Nuvola

France 17.30, Colombo Room of La Nuvola

Spain 17.30, Briefing Room 4 at the Palazzo dei Congressi

United States 19.30, Auditorium of La Nuvola RSVP here