Press Conferences of Sunday, 31 October

10/31/2021 | 08:07am EDT
October 31st, 2021

Today, 31 October, at the end of the working sessions, at around 16.15, Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold the traditional final press conference of the G20 Summit.

The following press conferences of foreign delegations will follow:

Canada 17.00, Room 3 of La Nuvola

United Kingdom 17.30, Room 6 of La Nuvola

Turkey 17.30, Shakespeare Room of La Nuvola

France 17.30, Colombo Room of La Nuvola

Spain 17.30, Briefing Room 4 at the Palazzo dei Congressi

United States 19.30, Auditorium of La Nuvola RSVP here

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 12:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
