Press Conferences of Sunday, 31 October
October 31st, 2021
Today, 31 October, at the end of the working sessions, at around 16.15, Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold the traditional final press conference of the G20 Summit.
The following press conferences of foreign delegations will follow:
Canada 17.00, Room 3 of La Nuvola
United Kingdom 17.30, Room 6 of La Nuvola
Turkey 17.30, Shakespeare Room of La Nuvola
France 17.30, Colombo Room of La Nuvola
Spain 17.30, Briefing Room 4 at the Palazzo dei Congressi
United States 19.30, Auditorium of La Nuvola RSVP here
