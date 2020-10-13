Press Ganey : Advances Health Care Consumerism Movement with Acquisitions of Doctor.com and Majority Stake in Binary Fountain

Expanded technology platform enables industry-leading management of providers’ online brand and seamless Web-wide patient acquisition and loyalty strategies

Press Ganey today announced the expansion of its market-leading health care consumerism platform with the acquisitions of Doctor.com and a majority equity stake in Binary Fountain. These acquisitions create the largest health care consumerism platform in the industry that offers an unmatched opportunity for health systems and providers to drive digital patient acquisition, retention, and reputation management strategies that will deliver new levels of growth and loyalty.

“Health care consumerism has fundamentally changed the way patients seek, obtain, and interact with health care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO, Press Ganey. “Now, for the first time, a single partner can provide health systems with comprehensive engagement of their caregivers and their patients and communities. This will offer an unprecedented understanding of the patient journey and a robust, value-based, modern, and efficient customer experience, while also improving physician retention and recruitment efforts.”

The COVID-19 crisis radically disrupted the health care industry and altered consumer behavior. The result was massive growth in telehealth services, with Press Ganey administering more than 15 million telemedicine surveys year to date. Coupled with more than 71% of patients seeking physician reviews online and 70,000 health-related Google searches each minute, these fundamental shifts have escalated the need for health care providers to enhance and streamline the online health care customer experience.

“By combining the consumer experience expertise and technology at Doctor.com with the unmatched depth of patient experience, workforce engagement, safety, and clinical quality data at Press Ganey, health systems, hospitals, and providers will be able to drive efficient and effective patient acquisition and retention efforts,” added Ryan.

The expanded platform manages all aspects of providers’ online presence through industry-leading physician data management, seamless Web-wide listings management, powerful turnkey provider directories, simplified online scheduling, and advanced review monitoring, artificial intelligence, and proprietary analytics to revolutionize the way providers manage their brands and acquire patients.

“This acquisition is game-changing for the industry. By pairing data and insights from Press Ganey’s 472 million consumer surveys a year with next-generation technology, health care organizations can finally unite their patient experience and patient acquisition efforts within one powerful platform. This unified solution drives performance improvement, accelerates transparency initiatives, and improves the patient experience,” said Andrei Zimiles, co-founder and CEO, Doctor.com. “As patients continue to ‘shop’ for care in increasingly competitive digital channels, this groundbreaking new platform from three pioneers in the consumerism space gives health care organizations the edge they’ve been looking for.”





About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

About Doctor.com

Doctor.com empowers health care organizations to deliver a better customer experience at every step of the patient journey. As the universal source of truth and system of record for managing consumer-facing provider data across the industry, Doctor.com provides the critical infrastructure and integrations necessary to enable modern digital experiences for patients. Doctor.com clients benefit from best-in-class provider data, robust physician and patient engagement tools, and seamless integrations with the most prominent health care directories, search engines, social media platforms, and EHR/PM systems. As a result, thousands of clients, including 200+ leading hospitals and health systems, 30,000+ private practices, and leading brands in the life sciences industry, have been empowered by Doctor.com to enhance their digital presence and credibility, increase patient trust, and grow their business. Doctor.com was founded in 2013 by Gary Millin, Andrei Zimiles, and Reed Mollins, and is backed by leading investors including Spring Mountain Capital, Colle Capital Partners, World Media Group, and StartUp Health.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005216/en/