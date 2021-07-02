Log in
Press Release

07/02/2021 | 08:19am EDT
The 5th Digital Video Conference meeting was held between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India on July 2, 2021. The virtual meeting was convened to discuss matters relating to Agriculture exports into India.

The Bhutan delegation was led by Ms. Rinchen Lhazom, Offtg. Director General, Department of Trade with senior representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture & Forest, Bhutan Agriculture and Food Regulatory Authority of Bhutan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Department of Trade. The Indian delegation comprised of H.E Amitabh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, H.E Ruchira Kamboj, Ambassador, Embassy of India, Bhutan and other senior officials from the Department of Agriculture, Department of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade and External Affairs. The following are the outcomes of the virtual meeting:

  1. Lift the import restriction on Potato only for Bhutan up to June, 2022
  2. Post a Plant Quarantine Officer at Jaigaon with effect from 01 July 2021 to facilitate the agriculture export.

Disclaimer

MOEA - Ministry of Economic Affairs of Bhutan published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 12:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS