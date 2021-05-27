Press Release: 13/2021 Financial calendar 2021

Company announcement no. 13 / 2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021
Financial calendar 2021
With reference to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 and
the offering circular as published by Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company
registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork") in connection with the
initial public offering (the "Offering") and admission to trading and
official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 May
2021, Trifork publishes its financial calendar for 2021:
Interim report for the six months ending 30 June 24 August 2021
2021
Interim report for the nine months ending 30 September 2 November 2021
2021
Annual report for the financial year ending 31 16 March 2022
December 2021
For further information, please contact:
Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com
, +41 79 421 6299
Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com
, +45 2042 2494
About Trifork
Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices
in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT
group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The
group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees
in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital
Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud
Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its
customers' businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital
solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical
content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading
universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube
tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than
215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception.
Trifork's R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork
continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups
deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for
customers. Read more on trifork.com
