News: Latest News
Press Release: 13/2021 Financial calendar 2021

05/27/2021 | 03:30am EDT
   Company announcement no. 13 / 2021 
 
   Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021 
 
   Financial calendar 2021 
 
   With reference to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 and 
the offering circular as published by Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company 
registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork") in connection with the 
initial public offering (the "Offering") and admission to trading and 
official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 May 
2021, Trifork publishes its financial calendar for 2021: 
 
 
 
 
  Interim report for the six months ending 30 June          24 August 2021 
   2021 
 
  Interim report for the nine months ending 30 September    2 November 2021 
   2021 
 
  Annual report for the financial year ending 31            16 March 2022 
   December 2021 
 
 
   For further information, please contact: 
 
   Investors 
 
   Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations 
 
   ddy@trifork.com 
, +41 79 421 6299 
 
   Media 
 
   Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO 
 
   pro@trifork.com 
, +45 2042 2494 
 
   About Trifork 
 
   Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices 
in 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT 
group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The 
group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 800 employees 
in business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital 
Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud 
Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its 
customers' businesses by delivering effective and user-friendly digital 
solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical 
content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading 
universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and the YouTube 
tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 
215,000 people and with more than 20 million views since its inception. 
Trifork's R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork 
continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups 
deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for 
customers. Read more on trifork.com 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- Financial calendar vf 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

