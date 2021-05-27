Press Release: 14/2021 Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

Company announcement no. 14 / 2021 Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021 Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork"), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto. Reference is made to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 and the offering circular as published by Trifork in connection with the initial public offering (the "Offering") and admission to trading and official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 May 2021. Transactions made in connection with the Offering In connection with Offering, the following transactions have been made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto: Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 1. closely associated ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Jørn Larsen ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status CEO of Trifork Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Trifork Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- -------------------------------------------- DKK 150 426,303 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Aggregated information Average price per share: DKK 150 -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 426,303 d) -- Price Total price: DKK 63,945,450 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) a) Identification code to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global b) Nature of the transaction Coordinators' overallotment option ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ -------------------- -------------------------------------------- N/A 73,697 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information Average price per share: N/A -- Aggregated volume Total number of shares: 73,697 -- Price Total price: N/A ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ e) Date of the transaction 27 May 2021 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 1. closely associated ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name GRO Holding I ApS ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 2. Reason for the notification ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Closely associated person to Lars Lunde, member of a) Position/status the board of directors of Trifork Holding AG. ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Trifork Holding AG ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 ---- ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): ---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488)

