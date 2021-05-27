Log in
Press Release: 14/2021 Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares

05/27/2021 | 03:35am EDT
   Company announcement no. 14 / 2021 
 
   Schindellegi, Switzerland - 27 May 2021 
 
   Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Trifork's 
shares 
 
   Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Trifork Holding AG 
(Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) ("Trifork"), hereby 
notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by 
persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and persons 
closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other financial 
instruments linked thereto. 
 
   Reference is made to company announcement no. 9/2021 dated 17 May 2021 
and the offering circular as published by Trifork in connection with the 
initial public offering (the "Offering") and admission to trading and 
official listing of Trifork's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 17 May 
2021. 
 
   Transactions made in connection with the Offering 
 
   In connection with Offering, the following transactions have been made 
by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork and 
persons closely associated with them in Trifork's shares and other 
financial instruments linked thereto: 
 
 
 
 
      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.     closely associated 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Name                                                          Jørn Larsen 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.    Reason for the notification 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Position/status                                               CEO of Trifork Holding AG 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    Initial notification/ Amendment                               Initial notification 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.     auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Name                                                          Trifork Holding AG 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    LEI                                                           8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1   Details of the transaction(s): 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Shares 
      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)     Identification code                                           to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    Nature of the transaction                                     Sale of shares 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)    Price(s) and volume(s)                                        Price(s)                               Volume(s) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  --------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
  DKK 150                                                                                                                      426,303 
  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
      Aggregated information                                        Average price per share: DKK 150 
       -- Aggregated volume                                          Total number of shares: 426,303 
d)     -- Price                                                      Total price: DKK 63,945,450 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)    Date of the transaction                                       27 May 2021 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)    Place of the transaction                                      Outside a trading venue 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.2   Details of the transaction(s): 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Shares 
      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488) 
a)     Identification code                                           to be exchanged with shares (permanent ISIN CH1111227810) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
                                                                    Lending of shares in connection with the Joint Global 
b)    Nature of the transaction                                      Coordinators' overallotment option 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
c)    Price(s) and volume(s)                                        Price(s)                                                 Volume(s) 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  --------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
  N/A                                                                                                                           73,697 
  --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------  -------------------------------------------- 
d)    Aggregated information                                        Average price per share: N/A 
       -- Aggregated volume                                          Total number of shares: 73,697 
       -- Price                                                      Total price: N/A 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
e)    Date of the transaction                                       27 May 2021 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
f)    Place of the transaction                                      Outside a trading venue 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person 
1.     closely associated 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Name                                                          GRO Holding I ApS 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2.    Reason for the notification 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Closely associated person to Lars Lunde, member of 
a)    Position/status                                                the board of directors of Trifork Holding AG. 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    Initial notification/ Amendment                               Initial notification 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, 
3.     auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
a)    Name                                                          Trifork Holding AG 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
b)    LEI                                                           8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 
----  ------------------------------------------------------------  ------------------------------------------------------------------ 
4.1   Details of the transaction(s): 
----  -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                                    Shares 
      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument    Temporary Purchase Certificates (temporary ISIN: CH1113156488)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

