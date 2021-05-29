Press Release: A new cryptocurrency X-TOKEN to empower crypto-traders

Baden-Wurttemberg, Stuttgart, May 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 29 May
2021 - Cryptocurrency exploded in popularity over the past few months
and is the hottest new trend in the investing world. It's possible to
make a lot of money investing in cryptocurrencies, but it's also
possible to lose a lot of money. If you do choose to invest in
cryptocurrency, choose your investment wisely. Right now, there are more
than a thousand cryptocurrencies in the market to make choice. So, how
can you make a smart decision?
A new cryptocurrency, X-TOKEN operating on Binance Smart Chain is the
first token that will empower crypto traders, investors, and minorities
who have no access to computers. Building decentralized BI applications
and donating the usage fees will help crypto maniacs and minorities
alike.
X-TOKEN is a frictionless, yield-generating contract where the tokens
bought will soon be able to be spent on dApps. The protocol was launched
on May 6th, 2021 through a DxSale presale. The token contract employs a
static reward system--10% of every transaction is split into two
parts--one part is distributed to holders, while the other 5% is used to
fuel the liquidity pool on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange. The
tokens are permanently locked in the LP, effectively reducing the
available supply. The token was launched with the idea of creating a
community token with a self-generating income mechanism for its owner.
X-TOKEN differs from the rest of the De-Fi crowd because it has a
passionate team working full time to develop a fully-fledged ecosystem
of applications surrounding the token. "We aim to not only have a
financially appealing cryptocurrency asset for short-term traders but a
suitable long-term asset for serious long-term investors active in
crypto. X-TOKEN is a yield-generating contract that rewards its holders"
Company stated.
Each trade has a 10% tax whereas 5% gets distributed to holders and
another 5% gets locked in liquidity to create a solid price floor.
Buying X-TOKEN is easy in a few steps: Download wallet, get BNB on
Binance which you can swap to X-TOKENS, Swap on XSwap, which is also
their first dApp, or on PancakeSwap.io.
The team behind X-TOKEN consists of 5 members who are experts in
cryptocurrency from the early stages. They are primarily developers who
deal with the implementation of BI applications, which will be paid in
X-TOKEN. The Team is based mostly in Germany and Latvia.
For more info, or to get in contact, please visit:
Website: project-x.finance
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_bEB6T4GvLedxhpjDYzbB_uwvDrSfkDzV9kcA0wze_X4T1MTmKeybA21jo7lYOdaJnAOGMfQXBdYrIKfAg6al8jV69bJm6HIXz04M_wjM8o=
Telegram: https://t.me/projectX_token
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/YjW2SrXDsB
Mail: info_project-x.finance@prdistribution.org
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=C8ZRETBxr77K8pjfc2T9mTpri2OkbsyKI674o-qibMyB1vHxClwoj8AcA_YQDGRqCPcceENGun4wuiHDcrducTfCnLgCI5R_2UGQVHulhELB02EWqMogN-XcTQI_nMv0KaxnhXWfECQnCUefnA4NUA==
"For the original news story, please visit
https://www.prdistribution.com/news/a-new-cryptocurrency-x-token-to-empower-crypto-traders.html"
Attachment
-- X Token
https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0fe28e3e-1986-4ebb-989e-778075465aa3
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 29, 2021 16:14 ET (20:14 GMT)