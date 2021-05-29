Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release: A new cryptocurrency X-TOKEN to empower crypto-traders

05/29/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
   Baden-Wurttemberg, Stuttgart, May 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 29 May 
2021 - Cryptocurrency exploded in popularity over the past few months 
and is the hottest new trend in the investing world. It's possible to 
make a lot of money investing in cryptocurrencies, but it's also 
possible to lose a lot of money. If you do choose to invest in 
cryptocurrency, choose your investment wisely. Right now, there are more 
than a thousand cryptocurrencies in the market to make choice. So, how 
can you make a smart decision? 
 
   A new cryptocurrency, X-TOKEN operating on Binance Smart Chain is the 
first token that will empower crypto traders, investors, and minorities 
who have no access to computers. Building decentralized BI applications 
and donating the usage fees will help crypto maniacs and minorities 
alike. 
 
   X-TOKEN is a frictionless, yield-generating contract where the tokens 
bought will soon be able to be spent on dApps. The protocol was launched 
on May 6th, 2021 through a DxSale presale. The token contract employs a 
static reward system--10% of every transaction is split into two 
parts--one part is distributed to holders, while the other 5% is used to 
fuel the liquidity pool on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange. The 
tokens are permanently locked in the LP, effectively reducing the 
available supply. The token was launched with the idea of creating a 
community token with a self-generating income mechanism for its owner. 
 
   X-TOKEN differs from the rest of the De-Fi crowd because it has a 
passionate team working full time to develop a fully-fledged ecosystem 
of applications surrounding the token. "We aim to not only have a 
financially appealing cryptocurrency asset for short-term traders but a 
suitable long-term asset for serious long-term investors active in 
crypto. X-TOKEN is a yield-generating contract that rewards its holders" 
Company stated. 
 
   Each trade has a 10% tax whereas 5% gets distributed to holders and 
another 5% gets locked in liquidity to create a solid price floor. 
Buying X-TOKEN is easy in a few steps: Download wallet, get BNB on 
Binance which you can swap to X-TOKENS, Swap on XSwap, which is also 
their first dApp, or on PancakeSwap.io. 
 
   The team behind X-TOKEN consists of 5 members who are experts in 
cryptocurrency from the early stages. They are primarily developers who 
deal with the implementation of BI applications, which will be paid in 
X-TOKEN. The Team is based mostly in Germany and Latvia. 
 
   For more info, or to get in contact, please visit: 
 
   Website: project-x.finance 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=_bEB6T4GvLedxhpjDYzbB_uwvDrSfkDzV9kcA0wze_X4T1MTmKeybA21jo7lYOdaJnAOGMfQXBdYrIKfAg6al8jV69bJm6HIXz04M_wjM8o= 
 
 
   Telegram: https://t.me/projectX_token 
 
   Discord: https://discord.com/invite/YjW2SrXDsB 
 
   Mail: info_project-x.finance@prdistribution.org 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=C8ZRETBxr77K8pjfc2T9mTpri2OkbsyKI674o-qibMyB1vHxClwoj8AcA_YQDGRqCPcceENGun4wuiHDcrducTfCnLgCI5R_2UGQVHulhELB02EWqMogN-XcTQI_nMv0KaxnhXWfECQnCUefnA4NUA== 
 
 
   "For the original news story, please visit 
https://www.prdistribution.com/news/a-new-cryptocurrency-x-token-to-empower-crypto-traders.html" 
 
 
   Attachment 
 
 
   -- X Token 
      https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0fe28e3e-1986-4ebb-989e-778075465aa3

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2021 16:14 ET (20:14 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 34529.45 Delayed Quote.12.61%
EMPOWER LTD. 0.40% 10.06 Delayed Quote.0.50%
Latest news "Companies"
04:15pFKWL INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED NATIONAL INVESTOR ATTORNEYS, Encourages Franklin Wireless Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – FKWL
GL
04:15pPRESS RELEASE : A new cryptocurrency X-TOKEN to empower crypto-traders
DJ
04:15pA new cryptocurrency X-TOKEN to empower crypto-traders
GL
04:01pASTRAZENECA  : Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by an additional month
AQ
04:00pHemostemix Announces the TSX Venture's Preliminary Approval of the Closing of a $2,500,000 Convertible Debenture at $0.40 per Unit and Corporate Update
NE
03:17pGOLDEN ENERGY OFFSHORE SERVICES  : GEOS - 2020 Financial Report
AQ
02:55pRYANAIR  : Russia confirms second loan for Belarus, raises issue of detained citizen
RE
02:52pTOYOTA MOTOR  : SEC Filings
PU
02:33pBitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%
RE
02:06pGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : NGO Donate N38m Covid-19 Palliatives to Lagos Hospitals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country
2Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $33,849, Ether down 6.3%
3AMC shares retreat but end week up 116% after 4-day rally
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Russia approves Air France, Lufthansa routes avoiding Be..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : THE LATEST: Scientists in Vietnam identify new virus variant

HOT NEWS