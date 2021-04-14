Press Release | April 14, 2021 Household Pulse Survey Phase 3.1 The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the beginning of data collection for phase 3.1 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey.

APRIL 14, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the beginning of data collection for phase 3.1 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey. Phase 3.1 includes substantial revisions to the questionnaire. Additional questions address the following new topics: disability, child health access, telehealth and child care. Also included are demographic questions to identify service members and military spouses, and questions to classify respondents employed in 'essential' worker occupations. The Household Pulse Survey is the result of an effort by the Census Bureau and other federal statistical agencies to provide data on how individuals are experiencing business curtailment and closures, stay-at-home orders, school disruptions, changes in the availability of consumer goods and consumer patterns, and other abrupt and significant changes to American life.

The Census Bureau will continue to disseminate data tables on a biweekly basis starting May 5, 2021. Public use files will be disseminated beginning May 19, 2021.



Results of the Household Pulse Survey are available through the Household Pulse Survey Interactive Tool, detailed tables and a public use data file on our website. The Household Pulse Survey is designed to collect real-time data on how people's lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to inform federal and state response and recovery planning.



No news release associated with this announcement. Tip sheet only.



