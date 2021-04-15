Press Release | April 15, 2021 Annual Survey of State Government Tax Collections Data Available Provides a comprehensive look at state governments and contains statistics on the tax collections of all state governments.

APRIL 15, 2021 - The 2020 Annual Survey of State Government Tax Collections provides a comprehensive look at state governments and contains statistics on the tax collections of all state governments, including receipts from compulsory fees. State governments and businesses have been using these statistics to make policy and investment decisions since 1951.

These statistics do not include employer and employee assessments for retirement and social insurance purposes. Also excluded are collections for the unemployment compensation taxes imposed by each of the state governments. These statistics include tax collections for state governments only; they do not include tax collections from local governments.

No news release associated with this product. Tip Sheet only.

