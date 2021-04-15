Press Release | April 15, 2021 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 4 Weekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the fourth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS).

APRIL 15, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the fourth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS). Data collection began Feb. 15. Results will be released weekly Feb. 25 to April 22. The SBPS includes questions on topics such as location closings, changes in employment, disruptions in the supply chain, the use of federal assistance initiatives such as the Paycheck Protection Program, vaccine requirements, planned capital expenditures, and expectations concerning future operations.

Data are available through the SBPS interactive tool and downloadable files. The SBPS collects near real-time data on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on small businesses. These data inform federal and state decision-making.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.



###

