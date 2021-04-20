Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release | April 20, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.

04/20/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APRIL 20, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau released the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay April 4 - April 10, 2021. The data tables include national totals for all 50 states and the District of Columbia by Census Bureau regional geography. A weekly number of paid temporary workers for Puerto Rico is also available. The weekly release will occur 10 days after the end of the weekly period.

The tables can be accessed here.

###

About the 2020 Census

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data helps determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and bridges.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 16:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pFISERV  : Choosing self-service ATMs for a socially distanced world
AQ
01:11pKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : 405-plus Customers and Stakeholders Put Support Behind CP-KCS Combination
BU
01:10pAPPLE  : goes to battle with Spotify in premium podcast push
RE
01:10pApple says apple airtags to start at $29
RE
01:10pDIASORIN S P A  : launches the LIAISON® IQ with a first test that detects IgG antibodies against SARS-COV-2 in markets accepting the CE Mark
PU
01:10pSEMPRA ENERGY  : Supporting Strong and Sustainable Texas Communities
PU
01:10pNORTHERN TRUST CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:08pApple announces podcast subscriptions, tags for lost items expected at iPad launch event
RE
01:08pBEST BUY  : Named ENERGY STAR Partner Of The Year For 8th Year In A Row
PU
01:08pPUBLIC POWER S A  : FY2020 Financial Results presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
4Options on Coinbase Global start trading in robust volume
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ