Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release | April 27, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.

04/27/2021 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APRIL 27, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau released the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay April 11 - April 17, 2021. The data tables include national totals for all 50 states and the District of Columbia by Census Bureau regional geography. A weekly number of paid temporary workers for Puerto Rico is also available. The weekly release will occur 10 days after the end of the weekly period.

The tables can be accessed here.

###

About the 2020 Census

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data helps determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and bridges.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:49aJENOPTIK  : Remuneration system of the Executive Board (agenda item 6)
PU
11:49aBridgestone Golf announces First Tee Edition e6 golf ball
PU
11:49aEURAZEO  : Marc Frappier appointed as member of Eurazeo's Executive Board
PU
11:49aLINCOLN ELECTRIC  : Press Release Page Author
PU
11:49aSECHE ENVIRONNEMENT  : Strong activity in Q1 2021
PU
11:49aNABITA  : Applauds BIG Act Introduction
PR
11:48aU.S. consumer confidence hits 14-month high; house prices soar
RE
11:48aCIO LEADERSHIP : The CIO as the CEO of Digital Transformation Will Drive the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 29
GL
11:47aAIRBUS  : Satellite operator Eutelsat to buy stake in Britain's OneWeb
RE
11:47aCARDINAL HEALTH  : Transforming the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4BP PLC : BP : to resume share buybacks as profit soars on strong oil, gas trading
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ