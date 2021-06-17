Log in
Press Release: Assets under Management of Collective Investments at 9.8bn

06/17/2021 | 09:34am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

17 June 2021

Assets under Management of Collective Investments at €9.8bn

14% increase compared to the 4th quarter of 2020

The value of Total Assets Under Management reached €9.8bn in the 1st quarter of 2021, recording a 14% increase over the 4th quarter of the 2020, according to the latest Quarterly Statistics bulletin published by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The statistical bulletin is available on the CySEC website, and presents the most important data on the Collective Investments sector in Cyprus. Based on the statistics for the 1st quarter of 2021, CySEC has 284 Management Companies and Undertakings of Collective Investments (UCIs) under its supervision, of which 196 have operations. More specifically, it supervises 173 Externally Managed UCIs, 52 Internally Managed UCIs and 59 External Fund Managers. The total number of Management Companies includes 31 AIFMs, 73 Sub- threshold AIFMs, 3 UCITS Management Companies and 4 dual license entities (AIFMs and UCITS Management Companies).

The Total Assets Under Management (AUM) for the 1st quarter of 2021 reached €9.8 billion, recording a 14% increase over the 4th quarter of 2020. The UCIs, which are managed by the Management Companies, had a Net Asset Value (NAV) of €7.97 billion. Approximately 52% of the AUM relates to Assets managed by the AIFMs, while 17% are managed by Sub- threshold AIFMs, 23% by AIFMs and UCITS Management Companies, 7% by UCITS Management Companies and only 1% by Regulated UCIs managed by Foreign Fund Managers.

Regarding the UCITSs' investment policy, they invest heavily in Transferable Securities (85%), followed by investments in Bank Deposits (9%). AIFs, AIFLNPs and RAIFs mainly invest in Private Equity (36%), while 13% of the AUM are invested in Real Estate.

There are a total of 166 UCIs in operation. Comprising 74% of the total AUM, there are 149 UCIs domiciled in Cyprus (10 UCITS, 51 AIF, 63 AIFLNP and 25 RAIF). From the total of 166 UCIs managed by UCIs Management Companies, 123 invest in Cyprus either entirely or partially, and €2.2 billion (22.8%) are investments made in Cyprus. The 54% of the investments in Cyprus are in Private Equity, while 14% are in Real Estate.

When it comes to categorising unit-holders, the majority of UCITs are Retail Investors (99.3%), while for AIF, AIFNLP and RAIF, 38.2% of them are Professional Investors, 49.9% Well- Informed Investors and only 11.9% Retail Investors.

Finally, regarding the specific sectors that UCIs invested in during the 1st quarter of 2021, the AUM in the Energy sector totalled €314.9m (3.22% of total AUM), while €36m was invested in Fintech (0.37% of total AUM), €31.7m in Shipping (0.32% of total AUM), €39.5m in the Sustainability sector (0.40% of total AUM) and €5.6m in Cryptocurrencies (0.06% of total AUM).

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:33:08 UTC.


