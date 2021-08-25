Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release | August 25, 2021 America Counts Releases State Data Profiles 52 individual data profiles highlighting the recent 2020 Census Redistricting Data (Public Law 94-171) Summary File release.

08/25/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUG. 25, 2021 -The U.S. Census Bureau today released 52 individual data profiles on America Counts highlighting the recent 2020 Census Redistricting Data (Public Law 94-171) Summary File release.

These sharable data-rich state profiles are available for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and feature data visualizations that include population, housing, race, ethnicity, diversity and age data. Each profile provides key demographic characteristics of each state and county on one page.

America Counts regularly features stories on various topics such as families, housing, employment, business, education, the economy, emergency management, and population. Sign up for the newsletter to receive the latest stories on Census Bureau statistics.

Even more statistics from the 2020 Census are currently available for advanced users on the Census Bureau's FTP site. By September 30, the Census Bureau will make these same data available on the easier-to-use data.census.gov.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pEMBRACER : Annual Report 2020/2021
PU
01:31pSix Ways to Protect Coffee Growers' Yields and Livelihoods
PU
01:31pMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Danny Meiseles Named Executive Producer, MSG Sports
PU
01:31pTransparency and Accountability Initiative in Serbia
PU
01:31pCARDIFF ONCOLOGY : to Present New Data from Lead Clinical Program in KRAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer on September 8, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
01:31p1 800 FLOWERS COM : Introduces its Holiday Gifts 2021 Look Book
PU
01:31pRIO TINTO : and Unifor Local 2301 agree to resume negotiations
PU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pU.S. Grain, Soybean Weekly Export Sales Estimates for Aug 19
DJ
01:31pKronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
3ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..
4Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
5Digital identifiers to help crypto market go mainstream

HOT NEWS