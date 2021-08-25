Press Release | August 25, 2021 America Counts Releases State Data Profiles 52 individual data profiles highlighting the recent 2020 Census Redistricting Data (Public Law 94-171) Summary File release.

AUG. 25, 2021 -The U.S. Census Bureau today released 52 individual data profiles on America Counts highlighting the recent 2020 Census Redistricting Data (Public Law 94-171) Summary File release.

These sharable data-rich state profiles are available for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and feature data visualizations that include population, housing, race, ethnicity, diversity and age data. Each profile provides key demographic characteristics of each state and county on one page.



America Counts regularly features stories on various topics such as families, housing, employment, business, education, the economy, emergency management, and population. Sign up for the newsletter to receive the latest stories on Census Bureau statistics.



Even more statistics from the 2020 Census are currently available for advanced users on the Census Bureau's FTP site. By September 30, the Census Bureau will make these same data available on the easier-to-use data.census.gov.



No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.



###

