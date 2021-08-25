Press Release | August 25, 2021 Household Pulse Survey Phase 3.2 Biweekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from phase 3.2 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey.

AUG. 25, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from phase 3.2 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey. This phase of data collection includes new questions on the Child Tax Credit, sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI), rent/mortgage arrears, utility arrears and restrictions, summer catch-up education activities for grades K-12 and preventative health care for children.

The Household Pulse Survey is the result of an effort by the Census Bureau and other federal statistical agencies to provide real-time data on how people's lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to inform federal and state response and recovery planning. The Census Bureau will continue to disseminate data tables on a biweekly basis through Oct. 20, 2021. Public-use files will be disseminated beginning Aug. 25, 2021.



Results of the Household Pulse Survey are available through the Household Pulse Survey Interactive Tool, detailed tables, and a public-use data file on our website. Household Pulse Survey results are also available in the Vaccination Tracker, which allows users to explore changes in vaccination rates and vaccine hesitancy for the nation, states and select population characteristics.



No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.



