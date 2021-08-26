Press Release | August 26, 2021 Census Scientific Advisory Committee Virtual Fall Meeting The U.S. Census Bureau is set to host the Census Scientific Advisory Committee (CSAC) Virtual Meeting September 23- 24.

AUG. 26, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau is set to host the Census Scientific Advisory Committee (CSAC) Virtual Meeting September 23- 24. Experts and representatives of various organizations from across the nation will attend the virtual meeting to discuss census programs, operations and innovative processes.

The Census Bureau Advisory Committee Branch is taking nominations to fill CSAC membership vacancies until September 30. The purpose of the CSAC is to provide advice to the director on the full range of Census Bureau programs and activities including communications, decennial, demographic, economic, field operations, geographic, information technology and statistics.



No news release associated with this announcement. Tip sheet only.

