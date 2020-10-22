PRESS RELEASE

CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA ESTABLISHES THE NEW KISII CENTRE

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is pleased to announce the opening of the CBK Kisii Centre by His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., on October 21, 2020. The Centre will serve seven counties in the region (Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Bomet, Homa Bay, and parts of Narok and Kericho), a population of over 7 million people contributing about 12 percent of Kenya's GDP.

CBK has over the years sought to improve access to its services across the country, which has led to the establishment of the current network of Branches (Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret) and Centres (Nyeri, Nakuru, Meru, and now Kisii). The Kisii Centre is established under partnership with the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) and is located at the Absa Bank facilities opposite the Kisii County Government offices.

The Kisii Centre is the first of the 21st Century Generation, and is world-class in every way. It will offer a wide range of services, including currency services to the public and bank branches in the region, opportunities for investment in Government securities (Treasury bills and bonds), and general banking services to County Governments. The Kisii Centre is a state- of-the art facility, equipped with the latest IT and currency-handling technologies. In addition, the roof of the Centre is equipped with solar panels that generate more than adequate supply for the Centre, with the ability to feed back the excess power to the national grid.

The opening of the Kisii Centre is a milestone in the provision of CBK services to Kenyans and is expected to catalyze successful devolution and the development of the Nation. CBK appreciates the support of KBA, Absa Bank, the Kisii County Government, and other agencies.

CENTRAL BANK OF KENYA

October 21, 2020