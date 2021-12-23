Log in
Press Release | December 23, 2021 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 7 Weekly Data Release New data from Phase 7 of the SBPS which measures the effect of changing business conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other major events.

12/23/2021 | 02:57pm EST
DEC. 23, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from Phase 7 of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS), which measures the effect of changing business conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other major events such as hurricanes on our nation's small businesses. SBPS complements existing Census Bureau data by providing detailed, near real-time information on challenges faced by small businesses.

Phase 7 includes the cash on hand question from previous phases and a new question on changes to business practices as a result of the pandemic such as new or expanded use of digital technologies, changes in management practices or business strategies, new or improved goods or services, and changes to methods for production or logistics. Additional changes include removing an open-ended question and one question on exports. Phase 7 will also include information consistent with previous phases regarding operations, receipt of assistance, workplace COVID-19 vaccinations and testing requirements, supply-chain disruptions, measures of overall well-being, and expectations for recovery.

Weekly data are available at the national, sector, state and metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level for the largest MSAs and Puerto Rico through the SBPS interactive tool and downloadable files. Sector and subsector data are also available. Data collection began November 15. Results will be released November 24 and every subsequent Thursday from December 2, 2021, through January 20, 2022.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 19:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
