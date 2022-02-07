Log in
Press Release | February 07, 2022 Census Bureau Update on 2016–2020 American Community Survey (ACS) 5-Year Estimates On March 17, the U.S. Census Bureau will release the standard, full suite of 2016–2020 ACS 5-year data products.

02/07/2022 | 02:40pm EST
FEB. 07, 2022 - On March 17, the U.S. Census Bureau will release the standard, full suite of 2016-2020 American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year data products-down to the block group level. Following pandemic-related data collection disruptions, the Census Bureau revised its methodology to reduce nonresponse bias in data collected in 2020. After evaluating the effectiveness of this methodology, the Census Bureau determined the resulting data are fit for public release, government and business uses, and understanding the social and economic characteristics of the U.S. population and economy. We will provide additional information and guidance on release day on the ACS New and Notable webpage and in the press kit.

No news release associated with this announcement. Tip sheet only.

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 19:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
