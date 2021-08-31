Press Release - IRD Website Launch - PR 9 - 30st Aug 2021.pdf

Ref: IRD-PR-9-2021

PRESS RELEASE

LAUNCH OF THE IRD WEBSITE

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) is pleased to announce the launch of the IRD website. The website and content was developed by the IRD team in conjunction with our technical partners at the Department of Information Technology and E-Services (DITES), and our marketing partner What We Do In Anguilla (WWDIA).

The website will provide for ease of access to information about the various taxes, licences and other fees and services administered by the IRD. It is hoped that the website will support you, our valued taxpayers and other stakeholders, with the necessary information to promote voluntary compliance. The website also allows for users to provide feedback and make request of IRD. The site will be continuously updated so all stakeholders can have access to relevant, current information.

Our primary goal with this website was to create a valuable, user-friendly, modern and responsive resource with the ability to be used across all platforms and devices. Some of the features include:

Information on Taxes and Licences

Access to Tax Laws

Useful Brochures, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and Instructional Videos

Forms and Guides

Press Releases and other publications

Tax Calendar and much more

For your convenience, a link to the IRD Online Portal is also provided on the website. The portal will be officially launched on Wednesday 15th September 2021. Together, the IRD's website and Online Portal provides for easy access, and allow you, our valuable stakeholders, to update and manage all your tax affairs to maintain compliance with Anguilla's tax laws.

The website can be accessed at http://www.ird.gov.ai. We hope you enjoy and make use of the website! For any suggestions, questions or comments please contact us at inlandrevenue@gov.ai. We look forward to your continued support and cooperation as we seek to improve our service delivery, and make it more convenient for you to work with us.

Regards,

Lonnie Hobson (Mr)

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Department

30th August 2021