Press Release : ImmunOs Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC)

- Preclinical data highlighting mode-of-action of lead program iosH2

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland. -- October 13, 2021 -- ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a Swiss biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will present a scientific poster at the upcoming https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=0S1aZ7gezKiLyVuknmy8_5WJHpbbJohGh1_rfwjVzvlqq4mBFqTs1-on2Xw2qX22s_v7waWK7PNhkoOwZ1Z-x7-MgQz1I6UVhY1U-NfrjVUKdClwUr-FrSWOV2fHRza3C9rfFlE3Q0sWJBEowsRe9Fs0mNhCujwJFsvfTh8Aayc= Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 36th Annual Meeting (SITC) which will be held November 10-14, 2021, in Washington, DC, USA.

The poster will feature key preclinical data demonstrating the mode-of-action of ImmunOs Therapeutics' lead program iosH2. The compound is a first-in-class multi-functional agent that promotes key components of the innate immune system and synergizes with the adaptive immune system, thereby leading to profound anti-tumor activity. A Phase I trial is currently in preparation.

Presentation Details

"iosH2 exerts potent anti-tumor activity by blocking LILRB1/2 Poster Title: and KIR3DL1 receptor signaling" Abstract ID: 865 Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies Date: Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Time: 7:00 am -- 5:00 pm Location: Poster Hall at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Accepted abstracts can be found in the https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=89O8IfApIL9zr1GnDUz4yLX544FRh3Wa5dyBeBMOI4JAVYySPwEeT0I_llLem_emwDeQCY8MZMYUT3Ksq8czJ0fNdPoPbMkQYq6OCh6gFL6h20b44JnCW344cHmHnSn9 Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).

In addition, ImmunOs' Therapeutics COO & CBO Jeffrey Abbey will attend this year's virtual https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=juGq15C2DM0jgb0tLcT0kGnw_KwIFv0CsO7f9VZemua3menK_vWl95nfXGP1ta-doxX1puSOgEdRFQx_0TbLUa1DYJeSBlakKVlo4sQiHes= BIO-Europe 2021 and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

###

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG focuses on the development of a new class of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has established a proprietary R&D platform for the development of HLA-based therapeutics addressing multiple targets via a single fusion protein. Its novel compounds are fully human and modulate the innate immune system, synergizing with the adaptive immune system. ImmunOs Therapeutics' lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses.

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG is supported by top-tier investors including Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Redalpine, Schroder Adveq, Wille Finance AG, BERNINA BioInvest Ltd and UZH Life Sciences Fund as well as undisclosed private investors.

The Company is a spin-off from the Universities of Zurich and Basel and based in Schlieren, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=a9yRa7nwhYUi4hgmJHmlZaDitMMkYWYZQnjAcYU705rUKWo3KiXbNXjiaGrLa2WHH1H25d8Nr2GB9tXSp3i6-qxAAJY5MWUa8yQI2jpM6cO06z6lCdhj5Rxk8wLBRcHF www.immunostherapeutics.com

Company Contact

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

Wagistrasse 14

8952 Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland

https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gBOHVb1Yd8cI7f5tJ7PtCoh-atpu97Wv3e4eTshwS0ImW_9xC670kffviFyQI2sUjlPsWMaQfrPREbkYWote2RtHT43B91FQBU-ZbT-qNGj74yxplVZqVKxOwbpg_eIO info@immunostherapeutics.com

Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64 /

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)