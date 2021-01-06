Log in
Press Release | January 06, 2021 Household Pulse Survey Phase 3 Biweekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the third phase of the experimental Household Pulse Survey.

01/06/2021 | 10:18am EST
JAN. 6, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the third phase of the experimental Household Pulse Survey. The Household Pulse Survey is the result of an effort by the Census Bureau and other federal statistical agencies to document temporal trends in how individuals are experiencing business curtailment and closures, stay-at-home orders, school closures, changes in the availability of consumer goods and consumer patterns, and other abrupt and significant changes to American life. No changes were made to the questionnaire for this phase.

The Census Bureau expects to produce and disseminate data on a biweekly basis starting Nov. 18, 2020, through Jan. 6, 2021.

Results of the Household Pulse Survey are available through the Household Pulse Survey Interactive Tool, detailed tables and a public use data file on our website. The Household Pulse Survey is designed to collect real-time data on how people's lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to inform federal and state response and recovery planning.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 15:17:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
