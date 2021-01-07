Log in
Press Release | January 07, 2021 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 3 Weekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau released new data from the third phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey.

01/07/2021 | 10:40am EST
JAN. 7, 2020 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the third phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey. Data collection began November 9, 2020. Results will be released weekly starting November 19, 2020, through January 14, 2021. No changes were made to the questionnaire for this phase.

Data are available through the Small Business Pulse Survey Interactive Tool and downloadable files. The Small Business Pulse Survey collects near real-time data on the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on small businesses. These data inform federal and state decision-making.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:39:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
