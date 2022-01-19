Press Release | January 19, 2022 Household Pulse Survey Phase 3.3 Monthly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from phase 3.3 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey (HPS).

JAN. 19, 2022 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from phase 3.3 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey (HPS). The HPS is now a monthly release as current changes in data no longer warrant a biweekly data collection, and we work to reduce respondent burden. This phase includes updated vaccination questions that expand response options for the number of doses and brand of COVID-19 vaccine received. It also reinstates questions on unemployment insurance benefits and public transit and ridesharing - and continues to ask about the Child Tax Credit, sexual orientation and gender identity, rent/mortgage arrears, utility arrears and restrictions, summer catch-up education activities for grades K-12, and preventative health care for children.

The HPS is an effort by the Census Bureau and other federal statistical agencies to provide real-time data on how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people's lives to inform federal and state response and recovery planning. The Census Bureau will release data tables from this phase Dec. 22, 2021, Jan. 19, and Feb. 16, 2022. Public-use files will be released Jan. 5, Feb. 2, and March 2, 2022.



HPS results are available through the Household Pulse Survey Interactive Tool, detailed tables, and a public-use data file on our website. They are also available in the Vaccination Tracker, which allows users to explore changes in vaccination rates and hesitancy for the nation, states and select population characteristics.



