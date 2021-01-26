Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release | January 26, 2021 2020 Census Geographic Products Available Geographic products will be available on a flow basis for all states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico through no later than Feb. 28.

01/26/2021 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAN. 26, 2021 - Today the U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 Census P.L. 94-171 geographic support products for California, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio and Oregon. These geographic products are provided to support redistricting efforts by state and local governments and contain newly created 2020 Census blocks and updated block groups, census tracts, voting districts, and current boundaries for legal governments and school districts referenced to Jan. 1, 2020.

Geographic products are being released on a flow basis from Jan. 22-Feb. 28 for all states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The following are also available :

  • Released Jan. 19: Arkansas, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia

Scheduled release dates:

  • Feb. 2: Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin
  • Feb. 9: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas
  • Feb. 17 (delayed one day due to the federal holiday)
  • Feb. 23

*States may be available prior to their scheduled date.

A 2010 to 2020 block crosswalk is also available to assist data users in comparing data between censuses. The shapefiles and geographic products are in the same format as 2010.

All products can be accessed from the Census Redistricting Data Program website.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 21:33:10 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:53pPEOPLES BANCORP INC. : Elects New Director
PR
04:53pDenny's Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Conference Call on February 16, 2021
GL
04:52pOil prices steady as virus deaths rise, demand worries persist
RE
04:52pDIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pALLIANZGI ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR ALLIANZGI ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY OPPORTUNITIES FUND (NYSE : Aio)
BU
04:51pHC2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pDelwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Class A Common Stock and Warrants
GL
04:51pHOPE BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
BU
04:50pVolkswagen asks U.S. Supreme Court to reverse ruling on local emissions claims
RE
04:50pBEST BUY : 5 ways to up your Big Game viewing experience at home
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5Oil prices steady as virus deaths rise, demand worries persist

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ