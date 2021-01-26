Press Release | January 26, 2021 2020 Census Geographic Products Available Geographic products will be available on a flow basis for all states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico through no later than Feb. 28.

JAN. 26, 2021 - Today the U.S. Census Bureau released the 2020 Census P.L. 94-171 geographic support products for California, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio and Oregon. These geographic products are provided to support redistricting efforts by state and local governments and contain newly created 2020 Census blocks and updated block groups, census tracts, voting districts, and current boundaries for legal governments and school districts referenced to Jan. 1, 2020.

Geographic products are being released on a flow basis from Jan. 22-Feb. 28 for all states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The following are also available :



Released Jan. 19: Arkansas, Colorado, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia

Scheduled release dates:

Feb. 2: Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin

Feb. 9: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas

*States may be available prior to their scheduled date.



A 2010 to 2020 block crosswalk is also available to assist data users in comparing data between censuses. The shapefiles and geographic products are in the same format as 2010.



All products can be accessed from the Census Redistricting Data Program website.

