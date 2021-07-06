Press Release | July 06, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.

JULY 6, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau released the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay June 20 - June 26, 2021. The data tables include national totals for all 50 states and the District of Columbia by Census Bureau regional geography. A weekly number of paid temporary workers for Puerto Rico is also available. The weekly release will occur 10 days after the end of the weekly period.

The tables can be accessed here.

###

About the 2020 Census

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data helps determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and bridges.