Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release | July 06, 2021 2020 Census Paid Temporary Workers The U.S. Census Bureau has begun releasing the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay during a specific weekly pay period.

07/06/2021 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JULY 6, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau released the total number of 2020 Census paid temporary workers that earned any pay June 20 - June 26, 2021. The data tables include national totals for all 50 states and the District of Columbia by Census Bureau regional geography. A weekly number of paid temporary workers for Puerto Rico is also available. The weekly release will occur 10 days after the end of the weekly period.

The tables can be accessed here.

###

About the 2020 Census

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data helps determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads and bridges.

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 15:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pSILVER ELEPHANT MINING  : Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and Indicated and 319 Million Pounds Inferred Nickel Mineral Resource...
PU
12:04pMOBILE WORLD CONGRESS  : a review of the highlights
PU
12:04pCARECLOUD  : Fact Sheet
PU
12:04pADVANTAGE ENERGY  : July Corporate Presentation
PU
12:04pHIGHCO  : shareholding as 06/30/2021
GL
12:03pChina's Xi takes dig at U.S. in speech to political parties around world
RE
12:03pT ROWE PRICE  : U.S. SEC advisers push for details on gender, racial diversity at fund boards
RE
12:03pDSM : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
12:03pHalf-Yearly Report on Genkyotex's Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux
BU
12:03pNFI  : New York's Westchester County expands low-emission mobility with 40 additional hybrid-electric buses from New Flyer
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: OPEC’s family feud and its consequences
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
4EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets

HOT NEWS