Press Release: Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And Bitcoin Cash ETPs On Deutsche Boerse XETRA

Frankfurt | Zurich - 05 March 2021 - The board of directors of 21Shares AG https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eyja2hSe2hvYtKeHdYjZ9rMBKZjR0FLPMXBrUasW7TMF7Q9DmmYaG323uLoEE7C6hCyuLZpPitq06aJ5675bPg== is delighted to announce a world first and the taking of another leap forward towards the institutionalisation of crypto assets by planning to list Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) tracking two of the most popular crypto assets - Ethereum (ticker: 21XE) and Bitcoin Cash (21XC) - on the regulated market of Deutsche Boerse XETRA on March 9th, 2021 subject to the approval by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Following the first listing in July and September 2020 of the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (21XB) and Short Bitcoin ETP (21XS) on XETRA, the Swiss ETP issuer adds two more ETPs with assets already exceeding 100 million USD. A Central Clearing counterparty (CCP) adds essential benefits like standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency, which is further accelerating the institutionalisation of crypto ETPs. 21Shares believes this innovation delivers enhanced liquidity and reduces trading costs as central clearing expands the pool of eligible counterparties to trade with beyond having to clear bilaterally. "While other issuers continue to follow our steps in listing a Bitcoin ETP on a stock exchange, we had time to build the infrastructure and actively conduct regulatory lobbying for other innovative crypto assets and issuances." Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG commented. "This is why we were the first to list an Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash ETP on the Swiss stock exchange and we are now leveraging our expertise to provide investors in the DACH region and beyond with the same institutional reach, safety and cost effective ways to gain exposure to crypto assets. After the immensely successful launch of the first Polkadot ETP just a month ago, we are working on several more launches in the second and third quarter. In this way, we aim to lead the adoption of crypto assets into conventional asset allocations." The 21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH SW - CH0454664027) and the 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH SW - CH0475552201), are fully collateralized using Coinbase as independent regulated institutional grade custodian, debuted on the Swiss stock market in mid 2019 and have a performance of 116.3% and 53.0% with annual management fees of 1.49% and 2.50% respectively. Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Europe in March 2020, Bitcoin has seen a sharp increase in price from around $5,000 to $49,000 in March 2021. The asset appreciation was accompanied by a surge in interest from both the general public and for the first time larger corporations. Companies including the likes of Paypal, Square, Microstrategy and, as of late, the global electric car manufacturer Tesla have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. While there is already an abundance of Bitcoin financial products on the market, there is a significant lack of institutional-grade products for other large-volume crypto assets. 21Shares AG has been pioneering the institutionalisation of crypto assets into portfolio allocation since listing the first and only crypto basket ETP (HODL) on the Swiss stock exchange in November 2018. Since then, the issuer has launched a total of 12 different crypto ETPs to market, most recently the only Polkadot ETP (ADOT) in February 2021 with assets under management in the product already exceeding $30m. The Swiss issuer is the only crypto focused ETP issuer with such breadth and depth and has since secured its position as the leading crypto ETP issuer globally reaching $1 billion in assets under management in February 2021. Assetgrowth This regulatory landmark of the first Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash ETPs on Deutsche Boerse XETRA brings the total of centrally cleared ETPs offered by 21Shares in Germany to 4 and further extends its lead on any European exchanges which further demonstrate the demand by institutional investors to allocate crypto assets in conventional portfolio allocation using crypto ETPs. This listing on Germany's largest regulated stock exchange becomes the third stock exchange globally to offer Ethereum and a Bitcoin Cash ETP. The Ethereum ETP has also been admitted to listing on the regulated market of the Wiener Boerse since September 2020. About 21Shares Founded in 2018, 21Shares AG (formerly Amun) is the leading crypto fintech issuer of ETP in Switzerland. It aims to make investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, in total confidence and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 12 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW | 21XE GY), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW | 21XC:GY), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss, the Wiener Boerse and MTF on Börse Stuttgart, Tradegate and Gettex in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Incorporated and headquartered in the canton of Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018 and currently manages assets of one billion US Dollars. In order to always be up to date, 21Shares AG has established an in-house research team. Press Contact Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 press@21Shares.com 