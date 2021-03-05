Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release: Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And Bitcoin Cash ETPs On Deutsche Boerse XETRA

03/05/2021 | 02:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
   Frankfurt | Zurich - 05 March 2021 - The board of directors of 21Shares 
AG 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=eyja2hSe2hvYtKeHdYjZ9rMBKZjR0FLPMXBrUasW7TMF7Q9DmmYaG323uLoEE7C6hCyuLZpPitq06aJ5675bPg== 
is delighted to announce a world first and the taking of another leap 
forward towards the institutionalisation of crypto assets by planning to 
list Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) tracking two of the most popular 
crypto assets - Ethereum (ticker: 21XE) and Bitcoin Cash (21XC) - on the 
regulated market of Deutsche Boerse XETRA on March 9th, 2021 subject to 
the approval by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Following the first 
listing in July and September 2020 of the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (21XB) 
and Short Bitcoin ETP (21XS) on XETRA, the Swiss ETP issuer adds two 
more ETPs with assets already exceeding 100 million USD. 
 
   A Central Clearing counterparty (CCP) adds essential benefits like 
standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency, which is 
further accelerating the institutionalisation of crypto ETPs. 21Shares 
believes this innovation delivers enhanced liquidity and reduces trading 
costs as central clearing expands the pool of eligible counterparties to 
trade with beyond having to clear bilaterally. 
 
   "While other issuers continue to follow our steps in listing a Bitcoin 
ETP on a stock exchange, we had time to build the infrastructure and 
actively conduct regulatory lobbying for other innovative crypto assets 
and issuances." Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG commented. "This is why we 
were the first to list an Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash ETP on the Swiss 
stock exchange and we are now leveraging our expertise to provide 
investors in the DACH region and beyond with the same institutional 
reach, safety and cost effective ways to gain exposure to crypto assets. 
After the immensely successful launch of the first Polkadot ETP just a 
month ago, we are working on several more launches in the second and 
third quarter. In this way, we aim to lead the adoption of crypto assets 
into conventional asset allocations." 
 
   The 21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH SW - CH0454664027) and the 21Shares 
Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH SW - CH0475552201), are fully collateralized 
using Coinbase as independent regulated institutional grade custodian, 
debuted on the Swiss stock market in mid 2019 and have a performance of 
116.3% and 53.0% with annual management fees of 1.49% and 2.50% 
respectively. 
 
   Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Europe in March 2020, Bitcoin 
has seen a sharp increase in price from around $5,000 to $49,000 in 
March 2021. The asset appreciation was accompanied by a surge in 
interest from both the general public and for the first time larger 
corporations. Companies including the likes of Paypal, Square, 
Microstrategy and, as of late, the global electric car manufacturer 
Tesla have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. While there is already 
an abundance of Bitcoin financial products on the market, there is a 
significant lack of institutional-grade products for other large-volume 
crypto assets. 
 
   21Shares AG has been pioneering the institutionalisation of crypto 
assets into portfolio allocation since listing the first and only crypto 
basket ETP (HODL) on the Swiss stock exchange in November 2018. Since 
then, the issuer has launched a total of 12 different crypto ETPs to 
market, most recently the only Polkadot ETP (ADOT) in February 2021 with 
assets under management in the product already exceeding $30m. The Swiss 
issuer is the only crypto focused ETP issuer with such breadth and depth 
and has since secured its position as the leading crypto ETP issuer 
globally reaching $1 billion in assets under management in February 
2021. 
 
   Assetgrowth 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=W5PLbBWcOQpbzttTaEXc18EDpq0-Ke7c0m3eGl1xpZqIE_mmOf5D4uf9FN23bZXdMJ73z1aza4Ik9rtW0SJNKQRxQTZG0pRYQNFgSEiuuCjZqEwPfxkoaAIzKZcpBTfhnVHbMXahf4B1s7c5XisokZKLSJchGLXiTqPjzwRynS0= 
 
 
   This regulatory landmark of the first Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash ETPs on 
Deutsche Boerse XETRA brings the total of centrally cleared ETPs offered 
by 21Shares in Germany to 4 and further extends its lead on any European 
exchanges which further demonstrate the demand by institutional 
investors to allocate crypto assets in conventional portfolio allocation 
using crypto ETPs. This listing on Germany's largest regulated stock 
exchange becomes the third stock exchange globally to offer Ethereum and 
a Bitcoin Cash ETP. The Ethereum ETP has also been admitted to listing 
on the regulated market of the Wiener Boerse since September 2020. 
 
   About 21Shares 
 
   Founded in 2018, 21Shares AG (formerly Amun) is the leading crypto 
fintech issuer of ETP in Switzerland. It aims to make investing in 
crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or 
bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP 
structure (or tracker) easily, in total confidence and cost-effectively 
thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 12 Crypto ETPs : 
the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin 
(ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW | 21XE GY), 21Shares XRP 
(AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW | 21XC:GY), 
21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares 
Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum 
Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP 
(SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR). The 
entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market 
of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss, the Wiener Boerse and 
MTF on Börse Stuttgart, Tradegate and Gettex in CHF, USD, GBP and 
EUR respectively. Incorporated and headquartered in the canton of Zug, 
with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several 
world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP 
in November 2018 and currently manages assets of one billion US Dollars. 
In order to always be up to date, 21Shares AG has established an 
in-house research team. 
 
   Press Contact 
 
   Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 press@21Shares.com 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This document and the information contained herein are not for 
distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, 
Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the 
distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not 
constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, 
Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer 
to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in 
the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these 
materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the 
United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), 
and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration 
or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the 
registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a 
public offering of securities in the United States.This document is only 
being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment 
professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and 
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) 
high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be 
communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all 
such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) 
persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing 
members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom 
this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 
21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, 
and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or 
otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant 
persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely 
on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other 
than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great 
Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, 
Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 
2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any 
Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only 
addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member 
State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for 
potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, 
Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the 
Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is 
made available on the Issuer's website under 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kGBw85UPBtNTK-C8NvDWvysrXBAFRC1aMSz0IFOoaX5edmi7dFPqAUIK1D9to0EN-UyfsJ23FNk78X6YFcAcEkyLu2RNWry-oa0tHraOU3XT0GJrL3XPmxftdv5oB_H9zkPcKQ_SPbdWiMpIEWOop-_apT0RF2tLb3lQCe6KoVJULgEjqw0EJElTjlSqQhUjyK0SGSiEy4L-pFN1rU0wrqQwTLWwjdP5VWaY6sfexVg= 
www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should 
not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities 
offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential 
investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant 
Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand 
the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the 
securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and 
may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or 
a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 
21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall 
form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or 
commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2021 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -2.18% 39610 Real-time Quote.78.53%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -2.36% 47332.01 Real-time Quote.75.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.18% 1.38705 Delayed Quote.1.61%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -3.47% 1238.24 Real-time Quote.118.94%
ETHEREUM - BITCOIN -1.44% 0.03126 Real-time Quote.22.32%
ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -3.76% 1478.44 Real-time Quote.115.63%
TESLA, INC. -4.86% 621.44 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.03% 0.92949 Delayed Quote.3.98%
Latest news "Companies"
02:56aAXA  : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:53aFERROVIAL S A  : How Has COVID-19 Affected Our Emotional Health?
PU
02:50aNORDIC UNMANNED  : Key information regarding potential subsequent offering
AQ
02:49aXLIFE SCIENCES AG (XLS) : Joint Venture With anfass Life Technologies
BU
02:48aOil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April
RE
02:46aSAGA  : Holidays group Saga tweaks credit covenants on COVID-19 travel curbs
RE
02:46aNHK WORLD-JAPAN Presents '3.11 - Ten Years On,' a Collection of New and Encore Programs to Commemorate 10-Year Anniversary of the Largest Earthquake Ever Recorded in Japan
DJ
02:45aAGGREKO  : backs $3.2 billion buyout offer from private equity firms
RE
02:44aCredit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
RE
02:44aVERALLIA  : Buys Back Shares for 1.7% of Its Share Capital
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil scales 1-year peak as OPEC+ rolls over output for April
2COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Wall Street slumps on Fed remarks, bond scare
3U.S. job growth likely regained steam in February
4Credit Suisse winds down Greensill-linked funds
5Global semiconductor shortage spurs run on vintage chipmaking tools
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ