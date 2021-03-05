Press Release: Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And Bitcoin Cash ETPs On Deutsche Boerse XETRA

Frankfurt | Zurich - 05 March 2021 - The board of directors of 21Shares
AG
is delighted to announce a world first and the taking of another leap
forward towards the institutionalisation of crypto assets by planning to
list Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) tracking two of the most popular
crypto assets - Ethereum (ticker: 21XE) and Bitcoin Cash (21XC) - on the
regulated market of Deutsche Boerse XETRA on March 9th, 2021 subject to
the approval by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Following the first
listing in July and September 2020 of the 21Shares Bitcoin ETP (21XB)
and Short Bitcoin ETP (21XS) on XETRA, the Swiss ETP issuer adds two
more ETPs with assets already exceeding 100 million USD.
A Central Clearing counterparty (CCP) adds essential benefits like
standardisation, risk reduction and operational efficiency, which is
further accelerating the institutionalisation of crypto ETPs. 21Shares
believes this innovation delivers enhanced liquidity and reduces trading
costs as central clearing expands the pool of eligible counterparties to
trade with beyond having to clear bilaterally.
"While other issuers continue to follow our steps in listing a Bitcoin
ETP on a stock exchange, we had time to build the infrastructure and
actively conduct regulatory lobbying for other innovative crypto assets
and issuances." Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG commented. "This is why we
were the first to list an Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash ETP on the Swiss
stock exchange and we are now leveraging our expertise to provide
investors in the DACH region and beyond with the same institutional
reach, safety and cost effective ways to gain exposure to crypto assets.
After the immensely successful launch of the first Polkadot ETP just a
month ago, we are working on several more launches in the second and
third quarter. In this way, we aim to lead the adoption of crypto assets
into conventional asset allocations."
The 21Shares Ethereum ETP (AETH SW - CH0454664027) and the 21Shares
Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH SW - CH0475552201), are fully collateralized
using Coinbase as independent regulated institutional grade custodian,
debuted on the Swiss stock market in mid 2019 and have a performance of
116.3% and 53.0% with annual management fees of 1.49% and 2.50%
respectively.
Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Europe in March 2020, Bitcoin
has seen a sharp increase in price from around $5,000 to $49,000 in
March 2021. The asset appreciation was accompanied by a surge in
interest from both the general public and for the first time larger
corporations. Companies including the likes of Paypal, Square,
Microstrategy and, as of late, the global electric car manufacturer
Tesla have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. While there is already
an abundance of Bitcoin financial products on the market, there is a
significant lack of institutional-grade products for other large-volume
crypto assets.
21Shares AG has been pioneering the institutionalisation of crypto
assets into portfolio allocation since listing the first and only crypto
basket ETP (HODL) on the Swiss stock exchange in November 2018. Since
then, the issuer has launched a total of 12 different crypto ETPs to
market, most recently the only Polkadot ETP (ADOT) in February 2021 with
assets under management in the product already exceeding $30m. The Swiss
issuer is the only crypto focused ETP issuer with such breadth and depth
and has since secured its position as the leading crypto ETP issuer
globally reaching $1 billion in assets under management in February
2021.
Assetgrowth
This regulatory landmark of the first Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash ETPs on
Deutsche Boerse XETRA brings the total of centrally cleared ETPs offered
by 21Shares in Germany to 4 and further extends its lead on any European
exchanges which further demonstrate the demand by institutional
investors to allocate crypto assets in conventional portfolio allocation
using crypto ETPs. This listing on Germany's largest regulated stock
exchange becomes the third stock exchange globally to offer Ethereum and
a Bitcoin Cash ETP. The Ethereum ETP has also been admitted to listing
on the regulated market of the Wiener Boerse since September 2020.
About 21Shares
Founded in 2018, 21Shares AG (formerly Amun) is the leading crypto
fintech issuer of ETP in Switzerland. It aims to make investing in
crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or
bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP
structure (or tracker) easily, in total confidence and cost-effectively
thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 12 Crypto ETPs :
the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin
(ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW | 21XE GY), 21Shares XRP
(AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW | 21XC:GY),
21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares
Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum
Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP
(SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR). The
entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market
of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss, the Wiener Boerse and
MTF on Börse Stuttgart, Tradegate and Gettex in CHF, USD, GBP and
EUR respectively. Incorporated and headquartered in the canton of Zug,
with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several
world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP
in November 2018 and currently manages assets of one billion US Dollars.
In order to always be up to date, 21Shares AG has established an
in-house research team.
Press Contact
Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 press@21Shares.com
