Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release | March 22, 2021 Interactive Apportionment Map Preview Now Available The “Historical Apportionment Data Map” currently displays apportionment results for each census from 1910 to 2010.

03/22/2021 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARCH 22, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau launched a new online map today ahead of the 2020 Census apportionment results release. The 'Historical Apportionment Data Map' currently displays apportionment results for each census from 1910 to 2010. 2020 Census apportionment results will be added to the map as they become available.

Apportionment is the process of dividing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states based on the apportionment population counts from the decennial census. Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution requires that a census of the population be taken every 10 years to apportion seats in Congress.

The interactive map includes the following types of data for each census from 1910 to 2010:

  • Number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
  • Changes to each state's number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
  • Population per representative for each state.
  • Resident population of each state.
  • Percentage change in resident population for each state.
  • Population density of each state.

The interactive map also features:

  • Downloadable tables showing the source data.
  • Technical documentation.
  • Optimization for mobile use.

The apportionment population count includes the resident population of the 50 states, plus the overseas federal employees (military and civilian) and their dependents living with them who could be allocated to their home states. The population of the District of Columbia is not included in the apportionment population because it does not have any voting seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:27aJIUMAOJIU INTERNATIONAL  : Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of land use rights and investment in the construction and establishment of jiumaojiu national supply center base and change in use of proceeds
PU
10:25aOpinion of the European Systemic Risk Board of 18 February 2021 regarding the Belgian notification of an extension of the period of application of a stricter national measure based on Article 458 of the CRR (ESRB/2021/1)
PU
10:25aINFORMATION SERVICES  : Enterprises Look to Procurement BPO Providers to Weather Pandemic
BU
10:25aPAO SEVERSTAL : Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
EQ
10:25aSEC Responds to Investor Demand by Bringing Together Agency Information About Climate and ESG Issues
NE
10:24aTwo Lazard-backed SPACs aim to raise $500 million in IPOs
RE
10:24aFUNDS TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN AS COPPER RALLY STALLS : Andy Home
RE
10:23aVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY  : New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Reduce Component Counts and PCB Size
PU
10:23aNorthwell Appoints Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President of Enterprise Management
BU
10:22aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Merger
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global equities stall, bonds gain as Europe COVID cases rise
5U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ