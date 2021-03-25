Press Release | March 25, 2021 Homeownership in the United States: 2005 to 2019 The U.S. Census Bureau today released a new report that examines trends in homeownership over the last 15 years.

MARCH 25, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released a new report that examines trends in homeownership over the last 15 years. The report, Homeownership in the United States: 2005 to 2019, is based on statistics from the American Community Survey (ACS). The report presents trends in homeownership at the national, state and county levels. For the first time ever, these estimates are available for three consecutive, nonoverlapping periods (2005-2009, 2010-2014 and 2015-2019), providing trend data for small population groups and geographies covering a combined 15-year period. This report uses ACS 5-year estimates during these three periods to analyze county-level homeownership rate data. The report also uses annual ACS 1-year homeownership rate data at the national and state levels to look at year-to-year change from 2005 to 2019.