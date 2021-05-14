Log in
Press Release | May 13, 2021 2020 Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll The 2020 Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll statistics provide a comprehensive look at the employment of the nation's state and local governments.

05/14/2021 | 12:08am EDT
MAY 13, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll statistics provide a comprehensive look at the employment of the nation's state and local governments. The survey provides state and local government data on full- and part-time employment, full-time equivalent employment and payroll statistics by governmental function.

Federal, state and local governments and education and research organizations use public employment and payroll data for comparative studies and activities such as development of the government component of the GDP or gross domestic product.

No news release associated with this report. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
