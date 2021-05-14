Press Release | May 13, 2021 2020 Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll The 2020 Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll statistics provide a comprehensive look at the employment of the nation's state and local governments.

MAY 13, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll statistics provide a comprehensive look at the employment of the nation's state and local governments. The survey provides state and local government data on full- and part-time employment, full-time equivalent employment and payroll statistics by governmental function.

Federal, state and local governments and education and research organizations use public employment and payroll data for comparative studies and activities such as development of the government component of the GDP or gross domestic product.

No news release associated with this report. Tip sheet only.

###