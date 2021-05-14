Press Release | May 13, 2021 Key Dates: 2020 Census Count Question Resolution Program The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the revised schedule for the 2020 Census Count Question Resolution (CQR) program.

MAY 13, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the revised schedule for the 2020 Census Count Question Resolution (CQR) program. The purpose of the 2020 Census CQR is to provide a mechanism for governmental units to request a review of their official 2020 Census results and to help ensure that housing and population counts are correctly allocated to 2020 census tabulation blocks in the 50 states, District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The current schedule is as follows:

Fall 2021: Federal Register notice announces the beginning of a 30-day comment period for the public.

December 2021: The Census Bureau plans to officially notify tribal, state and local government officials eligible to file CQR cases.

January 2022: The Census Bureau begins accepting CQR cases for processing from eligible tribal, state and local governments.

June 30, 2023: Deadline for governments to send CQR cases to the Census Bureau.

September 30, 2023: Deadline for the Census Bureau to provide results to impacted governmental units.

Note: These dates are subject to change.

The Census Bureau is exploring options and the feasibility of expanding the scope of the CQR program. If the Census Bureau decides to expand the scope of acceptable inquiries, it will communicate this decision through a Federal Register notice that will be issued in fall 2021. For more information on previous CQR programs, visit census.gov.

No news release associated with this announcement. Tip sheet only.

