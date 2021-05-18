Press Release - Monetary Policy Announcement (May 2021)

18 May 2021

BANK OF JAMAICA HOLDS POLICY RATE

Bank of Jamaica announces its decision to hold the policy interest rate (the rate offered on overnight placements with Bank of Jamaica) unchanged at 0.50 per cent per annum.

Monetary policy decisions taken by Bank of Jamaica are aimed at ensuring that the annual increase in the prices of consumer goods and services (i.e. inflation) remains within the Bank's inflation target of 4.0 per cent to 6.0 per cent. Today's decision to hold the policy rate unchanged was made by a unanimous vote by the Bank's newly formed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

A summary of the discussions influencing today's monetary policy decision has been published on the Bank's website and will be discussed at Bank of Jamaica's monetary policy press briefing, scheduled for tomorrow, 19 May 2021.

The next policy decision announcement date is 30 June 2021.

