Press Release | November 02, 2021 Census Data Equity Initiative for Underserved Communities The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the Census Data Equity Initiative for Underserved Communities.

NOV. 2, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the Census Data Equity Initiative for Underserved Communities. This includes the release of the Data for Equity webpage, press kit, director's blog and more highlighting datasets and tools available to help federal agencies and other entities identify and equitably distribute resources to underserved communities.

The Census Bureau collects demographic, housing, socioeconomic, business and other data about the nation's economy and population from a multitude of sources. More details about this initiative will be announced in the coming months.



