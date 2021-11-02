Log in
Press Release | November 02, 2021 Census Data Equity Initiative for Underserved Communities The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the Census Data Equity Initiative for Underserved Communities.

11/02/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
NOV. 2, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the Census Data Equity Initiative for Underserved Communities. This includes the release of the Data for Equity webpage, press kit, director's blog and more highlighting datasets and tools available to help federal agencies and other entities identify and equitably distribute resources to underserved communities.

The Census Bureau collects demographic, housing, socioeconomic, business and other data about the nation's economy and population from a multitude of sources. More details about this initiative will be announced in the coming months.

No news release associated with this announcement. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Press Release | November 02, 2021 Census Data Equity Initiative for Underserved Communities The U.S. Census Bureau today announced the Census Data Equity Initiative for Underserved Communities.
HOT NEWS