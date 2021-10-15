Log in
Press Release | October 15, 2021 Selected Monthly State Tax Collection Experimental Data Now Available The U.S. Census Bureau released the Selected Monthly State Tax Collections featuring monthly selected tax collections compiled from state government resources.

10/15/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
OCT. 15, 2021 -The U.S. Census Bureau today released the Selected Monthly State Tax Collections featuring monthly selected tax collections compiled from state government resources.

The Selected Monthly State Tax Collections (SMSTC) provides data by state from April 2019- August 2021. Data are available for year-over-year monthly percentage changes for state tax collections and will be released every third Friday of the month.

The SMSTC exemplifies and supports the Census Bureau's mission to be the nation's leading source of statistical information. It represents another step toward providing timely, relevant products that meet data user needs while minimizing the burden on survey respondents. The SMSTC is the Census Bureau's initial effort to compile existing, publicly available data from state government websites to create a new data product providing insight into the nation's rapidly evolving economy. These real-time data can help local, state and federal officials make policy and fiscal decisions - and researchers gauge the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on state government revenues.

For more information on the SMSTC methodology, visit our webpage. Feedback on these experimental data can be shared by email at ewd.monthly.stc@census.gov. For more information on Census Bureau experimental data products, visit the experimental data products homepage.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
