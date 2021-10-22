Log in
Press Release | October 21, 2021 Small Business Pulse Survey Phase 6 Weekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the sixth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS).

10/22/2021 | 12:54am EDT
OCT. 21, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from the sixth phase of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS). Data collection began August 16. Results will be released weekly August 26 to October 21. New content in the SBPS Phase 6 covers difficulties hiring employees, new workplace norms, changes in demand for goods or services, and price changes from suppliers. In addition, Phase 6 will include information consistent with previous phases regarding location closings and openings, changes in employment, workplace vaccine and testing requirements, supply chain disruptions, and expectations concerning future operations.

Weekly data are available at the national, sector, state and metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level for the largest MSAs and Puerto Rico through the SBPS interactive tool and downloadable files. Sector and subsector data are also available. The SBPS collects near real-time data on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on small businesses. These data inform federal and state decision-making.

No news release associated with this product. Tip sheet only.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Bureau of the Census published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS