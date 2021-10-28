Press Release | October 28, 2021 Census Bureau Releases 2020 Census Population and Housing Unit Counts for Guam As of April 1, 2020, Guam's population was 153,836, representing a decrease of 3.5% from the 2010 Census population of 159,358.

OCT. 28, 2021 - The U.S. Census Bureau today released the 2020 Census population and housing unit counts for Guam. As of April 1, 2020, Guam's population was 153,836, representing a decrease of 3.5% from the 2010 Census population of 159,358. The housing unit count was 51,555 in 2020, representing an increase of 2.0% from the 2010 Census housing unit count of 50,567.

These population and housing unit count data, as of April 1, are collected once a decade during the decennial census. The 2020 Island Areas Censuses counted people living in American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Census Bureau conducts the decennial census in partnership with the Island Areas governments in compliance with Title 13 of the United States Code and to meet the specific data needs of the Island Areas.

The Census Bureau has released a set of four data tables for Guam. Tables 1 and 3 provide population and housing unit counts with numeric and percent changes for each Island Area, and the following geographies:

Districts and counties in American Samoa.

Municipalities and districts in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Municipalities in Guam.

Islands, subdistricts, towns and census designated places in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tables 2 and 4 provide population and housing counts for smaller geographies, including:

Villages in American Samoa.

Municipalities and villages in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Census designated places in Guam.

Estates in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Census Bureau uses a long-form census questionnaire to meet the Island Areas' data needs for detailed demographic, social, economic and housing unit information because other surveys, such as the American Community Survey (ACS), are not conducted in the Island Areas. This long-form census questionnaire is similar to the ACS questionnaire used in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Additional detailed data products will be available in the future.

"We appreciate the collaborative efforts of our Island Areas partners to complete this important count," said Dr. Jennifer Kim, the Decennial Census Management Division's assistant division chief for Content, Translation, Puerto Rico and Island Area Operations. "Working together to provide an accurate count of the Island Areas population helps ensure that every person counts."

