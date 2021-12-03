Log in
Press Release On Direct FX Intervention (2021-56)

12/03/2021
Press Release On Direct FX

Intervention

3 December 2021

No: 2021-56

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey directly intervenes in the market via selling transactions due to unhealthy price formations in exchange rates.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
