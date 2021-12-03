Press Release On Direct FX Intervention (2021-56)

Press Release On Direct FX

Intervention

3 December 2021 No: 2021-56

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey directly intervenes in the market via selling transactions due to unhealthy price formations in exchange rates.

