Press Release | September 02, 2021 Migration Flows Data Available for Counties, MSAs and MCDs These data tables highlight the geographic mobility of people between counties, metropolitan statistical areas, minor civil divisions.

SEPT. 2, 2021 ― The U.S. Census Bureau today released migration statistics from the 2015-2019 American Community Survey (ACS). These data tables highlight the geographic mobility of people between counties, metropolitan statistical areas, minor civil divisions in some states, municipalities, and municipios in Puerto Rico. The five-year data provide estimates of in-migration, out-migration and net migration.

The Census Flows Mapper has been updated to include data from the 2015-2019 ACS county-level migration flows. The Census Flows Mapper is a web-mapping application that allows users to view and save U.S. migration flows data. Maps can be sorted and customized by current and previous datasets, type of migration flow, colors and range of movers.

The ACS is an ongoing survey that provides vital information on a yearly and a five-year basis about our nation and its people. Information from the survey generates data that help determine how billions of dollars in federal and state funds are distributed each year.

No news release associated with this report. Tip sheet only.

###