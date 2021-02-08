Press Release : Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.

08 February 2020 Zurich - Within the short time frame of just 2 years,
21Shares AG
, the Swiss based crypto issuer servicing all of European Investors, has
now joined the exclusive ETF/ETP club of global issuers to surpass USD
500 million in assets under management. The pioneering crypto issuer
listed its first physical, fully collateralized crypto basket ETP in
November 2018 starting with USD 5 million in assets and has now amassed
$77m in institutional money.
This comes as no surprise, since the expansive range of crypto ETPs and
their unique structure provide institutional investors with the safest
most convenient access and liquid exposure to the fastest growing asset
class of the last decade. Today, 21Shares has 12 different products
listed on the largest regulated stock exchanges in several European
countries.
"We launched the first crypto basket ETP in November 2018. It took
others in the market almost two years to catch up with our innovative
concept. While they have been focused on the issues we solved two years
ago, we have continued to innovate and construct ever more advanced
products such as the world's first inverse bitcoin ETP which is also
centrally cleared for the benefit of institutional investors." says Hany
Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG.
Despite competition from new entrants to the market, largely replicating
21Shares existing structures, the company has continued to spearhead
innovation in the space and has continuously brought new innovative
products to the market and made investing in crypto assets easier than
ever before. Last week, it launched the world's first Polkadot ETP
(ADOT) on the largest Swiss Stock Exchange with close to $5m in AuM as
of Friday's close.
"We remain ahead and operate on a very different curve than any of the
other contenders in the crypto space for institutional financial
products, partly because of our depth of knowledge in the both the
crypto asset and ETP/ETF spaces. In the coming months, we intend to
deliver up to three more products to the market that will not only give
institutional and retail clients safe and easy access to crypto assets,
but also show the financial markets that blockchain protocols can be
engineered to capture superior returns." Rashwan concludes.
About 21Shares
21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using
your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in
cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily,
with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the
21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 12 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares
Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY),
21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares
Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares
Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares
Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW),
21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP
(ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework
on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss,
the Wiener Boerse and MTF on Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and
EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented
serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the
technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in
Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts,
including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November
2018. 21Shares has 12 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $520 million
in AuM in total listed products.
Press Contact
Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 press@21Shares.com
Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are not for
distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States,
Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the
distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not
constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States,
Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer
to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in
the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these
materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the
United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"),
and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration
or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the
registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a
public offering of securities in the United States.This document is only
being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment
professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii)
high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be
communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all
such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv)
persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing
members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom
this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section
21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to,
and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or
otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant
persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely
on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other
than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great
Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway,
Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU)
2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any
Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only
addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member
State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for
potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France,
Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the
Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is
made available on the Issuer's website under
www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should
not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities
offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential
investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant
Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand
the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the
securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and
may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or
a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of
21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall
form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or
commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes
advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and
not a prospectus. Copies of the current Base Prospectus dated 13
November 2020 are available free of charge from the website of the
Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and
the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from
21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to
jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which
this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein
does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to
buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be
unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 08, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)