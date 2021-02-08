Log in
Press Release : Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.

02/08/2021 | 02:00am EST
   08 February 2020 Zurich - Within the short time frame of just 2 years, 
21Shares AG 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=orlQizhPd_zS4WcjhvFWvJZ3jTfrdWoSKXaowhbC3fHo7g3e6Gxft9SD4MSSof81JMa6SwYIT1-J0xO7bJ0RVw== 
, the Swiss based crypto issuer servicing all of European Investors, has 
now joined the exclusive ETF/ETP club of global issuers to surpass USD 
500 million in assets under management. The pioneering crypto issuer 
listed its first physical, fully collateralized crypto basket ETP in 
November 2018 starting with USD 5 million in assets and has now amassed 
$77m in institutional money. 
 
   This comes as no surprise, since the expansive range of crypto ETPs and 
their unique structure provide institutional investors with the safest 
most convenient access and liquid exposure to the fastest growing asset 
class of the last decade. Today, 21Shares has 12 different products 
listed on the largest regulated stock exchanges in several European 
countries. 
 
   "We launched the first crypto basket ETP in November 2018. It took 
others in the market almost two years to catch up with our innovative 
concept. While they have been focused on the issues we solved two years 
ago, we have continued to innovate and construct ever more advanced 
products such as the world's first inverse bitcoin ETP which is also 
centrally cleared for the benefit of institutional investors." says Hany 
Rashwan, CEO 21Shares AG. 
 
   Despite competition from new entrants to the market, largely replicating 
21Shares existing structures, the company has continued to spearhead 
innovation in the space and has continuously brought new innovative 
products to the market and made investing in crypto assets easier than 
ever before. Last week, it launched the world's first Polkadot ETP 
(ADOT) on the largest Swiss Stock Exchange with close to $5m in AuM as 
of Friday's close. 
 
   "We remain ahead and operate on a very different curve than any of the 
other contenders in the crypto space for institutional financial 
products, partly because of our depth of knowledge in the both the 
crypto asset and ETP/ETF spaces. In the coming months, we intend to 
deliver up to three more products to the market that will not only give 
institutional and retail clients safe and easy access to crypto assets, 
but also show the financial markets that blockchain protocols can be 
engineered to capture superior returns." Rashwan concludes. 
 
   About 21Shares 
 
   21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using 
your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in 
cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, 
with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the 
21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 12 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares 
Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 
21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares 
Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares 
Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares 
Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 
21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP 
(ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework 
on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss, 
the Wiener Boerse and MTF on Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and 
EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented 
serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the 
technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in 
Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, 
including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 
2018. 21Shares has 12 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $520 million 
in AuM in total listed products. 
 
   Press Contact 
 
   Laurent Kssis +41 44 260 8660 press@21Shares.com 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   This document and the information contained herein are not for 
distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, 
Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the 
distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not 
constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, 
Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer 
to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in 
the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these 
materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the 
United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), 
and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration 
or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the 
registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a 
public offering of securities in the United States.This document is only 
being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment 
professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and 
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) 
high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be 
communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all 
such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) 
persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing 
members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom 
this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 
21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, 
and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or 
otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant 
persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely 
on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other 
than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great 
Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, 
Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 
2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any 
Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only 
addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member 
State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for 
potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, 
Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the 
Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is 
made available on the Issuer's website under 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=HwKRnhMALqVAOexSEgGWoMa_WGtN97aTmB3k1P_GZgFtLwbf52e95aI6BvkjRAcEjnegU-d22ed81zUEpMEarq2CMWCSPqxnxkarVBH1SbbTDnP2k6HbDhUhOIyJBRcbnqqkE2mGqDF5zpdeJ9ntwO9prbVS6hgpWn_DcGfgcPDT6eWqRho_fk7UrJDZlvfKKTK0axauJHVoVUN-wwsS4njCeb7Y11kxFR9RRCMNW8Q= 
www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should 
not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities 
offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential 
investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant 
Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand 
the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the 
securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and 
may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or 
a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 
21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall 
form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or 
commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes 
advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and 
not a prospectus. Copies of the current Base Prospectus dated 13 
November 2020 are available free of charge from the website of the 
Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and 
the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from 
21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to 
jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which 
this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein 
does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to 
buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be 
unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or 
qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 08, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

