Press Release: The Food and Drink Federation's response to the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) review of Shortage Occupation Lists

09/29/2020 | 09:45am EDT

29 September 2020

The FDF has issued the following press release:

Responding to the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) review of Shortage Occupation Lists, Mark Harrison, Policy Manager for Employment and Access to Labour, Food and Drink Federation, said:

'We are pleased that the MAC have recognised the challenges UK businesses face in recruiting vital skilled roles for the food chain such as food technologists, butchers, and maintenance engineers. Designating these roles as shortage occupations will support our members and the wider food chain to source the labour they need. We would also urge future reviews to look at the extent of shortages in RQF Level 2 'key worker' roles, which in the food sector would include fork-lift drivers and food and drink process operatives.

'While a reduction in visa fees and salary thresholds for these roles is a welcome step, the Government need to go further and remove or reduce the Immigration Skills Charge for shortage roles. This would ensure they are affordable for all businesses, including SMEs. Instead of levying a blanket charge against employers with no clear link to any skills programme, the Government should work with affected sectors to support domestic skills development in areas identified as being in shortage by the MAC. The FDF are already promoting the domestic skills agenda in the food chain through our partnerships with the National Skills Academy for Food and Drink and the National Centre for Excellence in Food Engineering, among others. We would also urge the Government to support our industry's efforts to further upskill our workforce, including broadening the apprenticeship levy into a wider training levy.'

More Information

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07946 340 998.

Disclaimer

FDF - Food and Drink Federation published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 13:44:07 UTC
